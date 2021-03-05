After 10 months away, Flatrock Roller Derby looks to add to its team

“Really, truly this year is more about building our team back up with old and new members,” Hecht said. “It’s kind of hard being a close-contact sport with COVID. That is why recruitment is the biggest goal for us this year.”

The goal is to get the numbers to at least 20 to 25 players, which would present an opportunity to form a second team.

Hecht, a nurse, said the makeup of the current roster ranges from stay-at-home moms to teachers to business professionals. Players are from North Platte and surrounding communities. One individual recently moved to Hastings but still makes the commute for team events.

Hecht added the sport is an inclusive one.

“Derby has no specific body type,” said Hecht, who is the training coordinator for the Flatrock team. “Each body type has its own advantage on the floor. You don’t have to be super-athletic or anything. There is no requirements.”

Shrum said she knew little if anything about roller derby before she attended one of Flatrock’s events through the encouragement of a friend, who also was a member of the team.

Shrum said she got caught up with the adrenaline and atmosphere at the match and went to a team recruitment event soon after.