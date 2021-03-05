After 10 months away, Flatrock Roller Derby looks to add to its team

Devon Shrum is a nail technician by trade, but on the roller derby track, she goes by her alter ego, “Puddin.”
The moniker is a nod to the DC Comics character Harley Quinn and the nickname she has for The Joker. Shrum sports tri-colored dyed hair like Quinn, whom she calls her “spirit animal.”
She also wears leggings and socks inspired by Quinn’s fashion sense, as a member of the Flatrock Roller Derby team, a group she joined two years ago.
She is among the newest members of the team, which sports 17 members.
The club is looking to boost those numbers with a pair of virtual meet-and-greet events over Zoom at 6 p.m. April 3 and 6. Those wanting more information can visit the team’s Facebook page by searching for Flatrock Roller Derby.
The team began practicing again on Jan. 23 at the Maranatha Camp & Retreat Center after shutting down the program last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID just kind of wiped us out,” said Shayla Hecht, also known as “Princess Slaya” with the Flatrock team. “We came back 10 months after being off our skates, so we all are pretty much at a basic level again (physically).”
The team plans to host a match Oct. 30 at the D&N Event Center, the only event scheduled so far for this season.
“Really, truly this year is more about building our team back up with old and new members,” Hecht said. “It’s kind of hard being a close-contact sport with COVID. That is why recruitment is the biggest goal for us this year.”
The goal is to get the numbers to at least 20 to 25 players, which would present an opportunity to form a second team.
Hecht, a nurse, said the makeup of the current roster ranges from stay-at-home moms to teachers to business professionals. Players are from North Platte and surrounding communities. One individual recently moved to Hastings but still makes the commute for team events.
Hecht added the sport is an inclusive one.
“Derby has no specific body type,” said Hecht, who is the training coordinator for the Flatrock team. “Each body type has its own advantage on the floor. You don’t have to be super-athletic or anything. There is no requirements.”
Shrum said she knew little if anything about roller derby before she attended one of Flatrock’s events through the encouragement of a friend, who also was a member of the team.
Shrum said she got caught up with the adrenaline and atmosphere at the match and went to a team recruitment event soon after.
“I had no idea how to skate and could hardly stand up when I started,” Shrum said. “The first couple of weeks I was mostly on the ground, but once you get a hang of it, it’s actually fun.
“It does get pretty competitive ... and it takes a lot of mental work to get all of the techniques right and the footwork,” Shrum said. “It’s hard to explain everything why I do, but I really fell in love with it once I started. You get hooked on it.”
The Flatrock team was formed in 2012 by five players who skated in local parks. The team rebranded a few years back from its initial name of the Heartland Hellcats. It competes in four to six matches a season.
There are roller derby teams in Omaha and Lincoln as well, and the Flatrock squad has traveled to those cities in normal seasons along with matches in Denver, North and South Dakota, and Ames, Iowa, over the years.
Hecht said she is unaware of any teams playing matches currently. She added that Flatrock’s event Oct. 30 could just be an intrasquad match if it is held.
That’s a reason for the recruitment push.
Hecht added that she would like the club to grow beyond that. Her goal is to one day have a junior-level program to get the interest of middle or high school-age players.
“We want to grow to that,” Hecht said, “but first we have to get established before we can support a junior league.”