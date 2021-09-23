After 15 years, Mike Maupin stepping away from leading annual ride, poker run

“So we just kept on doing it,” Maupin said. “We never changed it and we never changed our route.”

Maupin said he is going to miss the event.

“It’s a tough one (to step away), and the one thing I want to express is to thank our community,” Maupin said. “They just reached out and helped everyone. It’s a wonderful thing.”

A lot of work was involved in organizing the ride and Maupin said it’s just time to move on.

“My health has been going a little rough lately and I’m 67 years old,” Maupin said. “It’s asking a lot of my friends and family to do it. I’m at the point right now I really cannot do it and maintain our yard.

“We always wanted to have a beautiful yard for the people that came, and we did have a beautiful yard.”

Maupin said the ride took on a life of its own and grew to large numbers of participants and funds raised.

“It just grew and the second year we went from 32 bikes the first year to 64 and then the third year we bounced over 100,” Maupin said. “It’s an unofficial total, but we were right at $240,000 raised over 15 years.”