After 34 years, North Platte's Once More With Style will close its doors in May

After a 34-year run in downtown North Platte, Connie Kuhlman will be closing Once More With Style, 108 E. Fifth St.
Kuhlman also owns KJ’s Boots and Western Wear in Hershey and said she wants to spend more time with family.
“It is time to move on,” Kuhlman said. “Running two businesses full time stretches my time, and I want to be able to attend my family functions and grandkids’ events.”
The store, true to its name, offers clothing that has not yet lived out its usefulness.
Kuhlman said many memories and friendships were made in Once More With Style.
“This is an emotional time for me,” Kuhlman said. “My kids grew up in the business. I am sad to be retiring the store because of the friendships I have made through the years.”
She said her focus, business-wise, will now be on KJ’s.
“Being in business is 24/7,” Kuhlman said. “I’m looking forward to taking grandkids for a Blizzard” and having fun with them.
Closing sales will begin in April and the last day of operation will be May 15.
Kuhlman owns the building and said they have some possibilities in the works, but hadn’t made any decisions concerning the building at this time.
