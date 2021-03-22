 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After 34 years, North Platte's Once More With Style will close its doors in May
0 comments
top story

After 34 years, North Platte's Once More With Style will close its doors in May

After 34 years, North Platte's Once More With Style will close its doors in May

Once More With Style will close its doors on May, 15 after 34 years. Owner Connie Kuhlman said the store, located in the historic Twinem Building at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte, will offer sales of its inventory beginning in April.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

After a 34-year run in downtown North Platte, Connie Kuhlman will be closing Once More With Style, 108 E. Fifth St.

Kuhlman also owns KJ’s Boots and Western Wear in Hershey and said she wants to spend more time with family.

“It is time to move on,” Kuhlman said. “Running two businesses full time stretches my time, and I want to be able to attend my family functions and grandkids’ events.”

The store, true to its name, offers clothing that has not yet lived out its usefulness.

Kuhlman said many memories and friendships were made in Once More With Style.

“This is an emotional time for me,” Kuhlman said. “My kids grew up in the business. I am sad to be retiring the store because of the friendships I have made through the years.”

She said her focus, business-wise, will now be on KJ’s.

“Being in business is 24/7,” Kuhlman said. “I’m looking forward to taking grandkids for a Blizzard” and having fun with them.

Closing sales will begin in April and the last day of operation will be May 15.

Kuhlman owns the building and said they have some possibilities in the works, but hadn’t made any decisions concerning the building at this time.

More by Job Vigil

5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home

Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Women of Achievement finalists named
Local

Women of Achievement finalists named

Because of the number of nominations, this year finalists were chosen for each of the seven categories. From that group, the winners will be announced at a luncheon Tuesday, April 13.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News