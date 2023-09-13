The Hodges began what would become Recognition Unlimited after stumbling on a niche nobody else filled in the local economy at the time.

They started with name tags at craft shows with an engraving machine.

“We started in our home, and then when people found out that we were doing badges and stuff when we went to craft shows, they started coming to our home,” Ardyce Hodges said.

After 42 years, Ardyce and her husband, Ron, are closing Recognition Unlimited, their laser and traditional engraving business in the Canteen District in North Platte.

They are a close couple who started working together every day in 1984 at craft shows, which led to their business.

“We get along,” Ron said, smiling.

They even do hobbies together. Ardyce and Ron say they’re always working on something in their wood shop.

They said it’s time to retire and they are selling their inventory at a reduced price before moving on. They’re still open in Parkade Plaza on East Sixth Street until the end of September.

They sold their engraving equipment, so they won’t be taking orders for custom engraving. If they have to, they will stay open through October, they said.

They can’t recall all of the organizations and events they have served over the years, but they have supplied cast bronze plaques for memory benches around the city and plaques for sculptures next to Iron Horse Park.

They also ordered and provided plaques for Keith Blackledge Park on the corner of Sixth and Jeffers.

They engraved name tags for employees of the City of East Hollywood, California; Nebraska Game and Parks; and a bank in Georgia.

Even though it’s time to close down, they said they had wished to keep the business running in the community.

“We love it,” said Ardyce.

“It’s not a job,” said Ron. “It’s just something to do. You know, we just do it because we love it, and it’s going to be hard to give it up.”

They meticulously kept records and sought out would-be buyers, holding out a few years longer to sell their business as “turnkey,” but they couldn’t find any.

Next year, the Hodges are celebrating their 50th anniversary. As of now, they don’t have any particular plans for what they’re going to do when they retire.

They enjoy working together in the wood shop, crafting items like wine holders, shadow boxes and charcuterie boards. They will continue selling items from that hobby.

Through their business, they say, they put their three sons through college.

“We’d like to thank all of the loyal and repeat customers that have been giving us business over the years,” Ardyce said. “We’ve enjoyed working with the people in the area and the surrounding area.”