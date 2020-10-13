After being delayed by pandemic, Hotel Pawnee's owner is in town with a plan for action

Fixing the latter before winter is “important so it doesn’t turn into an ice skating rink rather than a swimming pool,” Mitchell said.

But “there’s no structural damage from any of this” to the hotel itself, and the roofs over the eighth floor and the Pawnee’s two-story extension are in good shape.

They should be able to finish those repairs by winter, Mitchell said, while they also set to restoring the Pawnee’s first-floor retail spaces, the two-story-high lobby and the second-floor Crystal Ballroom.

He said the lobby and ballroom will again be community spaces, particularly because they’re so integrated with the retail spaces fronting the lobby as well as out onto East Fifth Street or Bailey Avenue.

“I think the ballroom needs to be ballroom” and “the kitchen will be the kitchen again,” Mitchell said.

He also wants to revive the iconic White Horse Bar and Tom-Tom Room coffee shop in some form, though the hotel’s other retail spaces could have a wide range of possible tenants.

Restoration of the Pawnee’s six hotel floors — which Mitchell said could involve both short-term and long-term occupancy — will follow completion of the first two floors.