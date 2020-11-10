After breaking an antique picture frame, a North Platte man finds a message from World War II

A message from 1944

Here’s the text of the brief 1944 letter from U.S. Army Pfc. Russell Casper to uncle Albert Davis recently discovered on the back of a Christmas card by Mark Shults of North Platte:

Nov. 28, (19)44

Dear Al & all,

I was very happy to hear you have a boy in your family now and can imagine how proud you are of him. The picture on the front of this card is typical of the soldiers here and of the surrounding country.

Tell Grandad Hello for me, as I know he comes to your house quite often, and wish him a Merry Christmas for me. The work whistle just blew so I’ll finish tonight.

(Later:) We had a show tonight, “Rosie the Riveter,” and it was pretty good.

I hope everyone there is OK and doing fine — I feel fine and am getting along OK. Drop me a line sometime when you have spare time.

Your nephew

Russ

Pfc. Russell Casper

2004th Ord. Maint. Co. A.F.

A.P.O. 149 c/o P.M. N.Y.C.

Nov. 28, (19)44

