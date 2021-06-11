After COVID-19 delay, Fresh Start ministry at North Platte Berean Church helps those in need

The Faith and Finances course met once a week for 12 weeks, and five of the six people that started the class completed the course and graduated. It was fun to see their progress, McKeone said.

“We had one person who didn’t have a home or a job that actually found both during the class,” she said. “We had another one who paid off credit card debt and started taking steps toward a more affordable lifestyle. We had another one who started some training out at the college and just completed her CNA.”

People taking the course were paired with a volunteer ally, who would give advice as they went through the class, provide needed support and “just admit that we’re all broken and need Jesus and a little help,” McKeone said.

“I’m the director of the program, but I served as an ally in Faith and Finances, and it was just exciting to me to see how walking alongside people and encouraging them, how much they took steps forward and did some amazing things,” McKeone said. “What we’re learning is that people, a lot of times, they don’t need a handout, they just need someone to walk with them. To believe in them and encourage them. We’re hopeful that we can make a difference that way.”