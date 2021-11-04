After drop during pandemic, North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program sees numbers increase

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Coming up we will have the Christmas at Cody Park and we’ll be needing volunteers to help in the concession stand,” Songster said. “All of these things can be filled by anyone in the community — they don’t have to be RSVP.”

Songster said the Literacy Program also needs volunteers.

“We need about 50 volunteers for that,” Songster said. “It’s kind of exciting because last year we weren’t able to do the Literacy Program in the schools. This year, we are and it basically looks the same except the volunteers have to wear masks.”

A volunteer would get to pick a school, and teachers have a schedule of days and times they need filled.

“We just try to find volunteers to go during those times,” Songster said. “Reading block times are about an hour for all K through fifth grade.”

Some volunteers sign up for multiple days, while others go once a week.

“We just try to fit best with their schedule and make it work,” Songster said. “We ask volunteers to commit to the entire school year if they can. We do understand that around holidays, family may be coming to town,” or people may have to work around an illness or a doctor’s appointment.”