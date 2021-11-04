After drop during pandemic, North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program sees numbers increase

Understandably, volunteer hours for the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As restrictions have been loosened, RSVP director Dana Songster said, the numbers have been going back up.
During the height of the pandemic, a number of RSVP’s partner agencies cut hours of operation or had other restrictions that limited volunteer opportunities, she said.
“We actually never really stopped,” Songster said. “Part of RSVP is that we have these other nonprofits that we work with and so we’re not necessarily running things.”
She said the office was closed for a couple of months to the public, but has since reopened with social distancing measures in place.
“As far as the Senior Center goes, they shut down with COVID and then opened up slowly,” Songster said.
Songster said RSVP always needs more volunteers, and one of those needs is for people to deliver meals for the Senior Center.
“We do have some volunteers that are being cautious and staying at home,” Songster said. “We try to respect anybody’s decision, whatever they decide.”
Another current need is volunteers to help at the Salvation Army with sign-ups for holiday food baskets and the Santa Cop program.
“Coming up we will have the Christmas at Cody Park and we’ll be needing volunteers to help in the concession stand,” Songster said. “All of these things can be filled by anyone in the community — they don’t have to be RSVP.”
Songster said the Literacy Program also needs volunteers.
“We need about 50 volunteers for that,” Songster said. “It’s kind of exciting because last year we weren’t able to do the Literacy Program in the schools. This year, we are and it basically looks the same except the volunteers have to wear masks.”
A volunteer would get to pick a school, and teachers have a schedule of days and times they need filled.
“We just try to find volunteers to go during those times,” Songster said. “Reading block times are about an hour for all K through fifth grade.”
Some volunteers sign up for multiple days, while others go once a week.
“We just try to fit best with their schedule and make it work,” Songster said. “We ask volunteers to commit to the entire school year if they can. We do understand that around holidays, family may be coming to town,” or people may have to work around an illness or a doctor’s appointment.”
The North Platte Area Retired and Senior Volunteer Program was initiated on Aug. 29, 1973, by the city of North Platte. In July 2013, the program was renamed the North Platte Area Ready to Serve Volunteer Program.
Songster said in August 403 volunteers worked 6,392 hours, which is down about 2,500 from pre-COVID years.
During the past 48 years, over 2,000 volunteers, ages 55 and older, contributed 3,461,835 hours of volunteer service to North Platte and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the program has grown from a volunteer force of 20 people to an active membership of 650 volunteers, serving 104 community organizations in North Platte and Lincoln County.
For more information, call the RSVP office at 308-535-6777 or go to facebook.com/nprsvp.