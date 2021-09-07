After lack of public input on North Platte budget, City Council to make final vote Thursday

No North Platte residents spoke at Tuesday’s City Council public hearing on the 2021-22 city budget, moving the $136.7 million document to a final vote Thursday evening.
Council members earlier disposed of a light agenda in about 20 minutes, then adjourned their regular meeting and broke for about 40 minutes before the budget hearing.
The latter was held as a separate special council meeting to satisfy Legislative Bill 148, a 2020 law directing that governing boards hold annual budget hearings “separately from any regularly scheduled meeting.”
LB 148, sponsored last year by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, applies to all eight local governments that serve city property owners.
The new law didn’t otherwise alter the city’s practice in recent years of holding its budget hearing and final budget vote on different days.
The City Council will reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for another special meeting to adopt the budget, set the city’s 2021-22 property tax rate and set annual water and wastewater rates and employee salary schedules.
Thursday’s agenda also includes a resolution allowing the city to claim its maximum possible 3.5% increase in 2021-22 spending authority. State budget lids limit annual growth in most types of spending to 2.5% without such a vote.
City officials, noting the 2021-22 budget’s overall decline, say the step changes nothing in the new budget but would increase flexibility in future budgets.
Combined spending for all city funds would fall by 6.9% for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. That’s the third straight year of overall decline.
A 3.8% increase in general-fund spending would be more than offset by cuts of 5.4% in the Municipal Light & Water budget and 20.4% for the other funds overseen by the council.
The new budget also would establish the city’s first-ever general-fund cash reserve. Its $3.31 million total represents about 1.2 months of general-fund spending, Finance Director Dawn Miller said during the budget hearing.
City officials plan to keep adding money to the cash reserve in future years, she said. The city’s auditing firm has recommended a reserve equal to four months’ general-fund spending.
The next budget leaves the city’s property tax request unchanged from 2020-21, totaling nearly $7.17 million.
The tax rate to support city government would inch downward by 0.11%, from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value. The city’s 2021 taxable value crept upward by 0.11%, Miller said.
She also emphasized the budget’s inclusion of a two-stage, 3.5% cost-of-living pay raise for city employees and its reallocation of all net keno lottery proceeds to the general fund after March’s sale of Iron Eagle Golf Course.
City officials built a projected $191,759 in keno income into the budget, compared with $100,000 for the general fund when some keno funds had to be used to support Iron Eagle, Miller said.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council:
» Confirmed Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s reappointments of Jeff Bain, David Fudge and Angie Forbes to the Planning Commission and Robbie Stefka as the Board of Adjustment’s alternate member.
Bain, Fudge and Forbes now will serve three-year terms after each completed unexpired terms over the past year.
» Approved a westbound stop sign on a newly built stretch of West William Avenue where it intersects with South Oak Street. Other nearby east-west streets also have stop signs at Oak, said City Engineer Brent Burklund.
» Granted MRN Properties LLC a conditional use permit to set aside four RV spaces in its mobile-home park at 4004 W. 14th St. The park also fronts Rodeo Road.