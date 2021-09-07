After lack of public input on North Platte budget, City Council to make final vote Thursday

City officials, noting the 2021-22 budget’s overall decline, say the step changes nothing in the new budget but would increase flexibility in future budgets.

Combined spending for all city funds would fall by 6.9% for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. That’s the third straight year of overall decline.

A 3.8% increase in general-fund spending would be more than offset by cuts of 5.4% in the Municipal Light & Water budget and 20.4% for the other funds overseen by the council.

The new budget also would establish the city’s first-ever general-fund cash reserve. Its $3.31 million total represents about 1.2 months of general-fund spending, Finance Director Dawn Miller said during the budget hearing.

City officials plan to keep adding money to the cash reserve in future years, she said. The city’s auditing firm has recommended a reserve equal to four months’ general-fund spending.

The next budget leaves the city’s property tax request unchanged from 2020-21, totaling nearly $7.17 million.

The tax rate to support city government would inch downward by 0.11%, from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value. The city’s 2021 taxable value crept upward by 0.11%, Miller said.