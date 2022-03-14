After lengthy discussion, Lincoln County commissioners approve upgrade to HVAC, smoke control at detention center

Following a lengthy discussion Monday morning, the Lincoln County commissioners voted to approve a proposal to upgrade the HVAC and smoke control system at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

The hardware and software are outdated and have required thousands of dollars in repairs, according to Booker Boyer, jail maintenance, and Jeff Higgins, courthouse maintenance supervisor. The commissioners selected the higher option of $24,961 to accomplish the upgrade. The lower option was for $16,000.

Control technician Scott Schroeder of Johnson Controls explained what was needed to repair the system.

“The problem is in having access to the system,” Schroeder said. With the current system, his company is unable to troubleshoot issues remotely.

Problems then require the county to bring in a local company or have a Johnson Controls representative travel to North Platte. Either option costs the county an inordinate amount of money to troubleshoot and repair — $209 an hour for a Johnson company representative, plus travel expenses.

“So you’re saying the first proposal would fix part of the problem,” said Commissioner Micaela Wuehler, “and the second would fix everything.”

Schroeder affirmed that was the case, saying the current system cannot be updated enough to address the issues. The issues include “unreasonable” climate conditions in the sheriff’s office as well as in the inmate cells and associated rooms.

In other action, the board:

» Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Telephone Co.

» Appointed Commissioner Jerry Woodruff to represent the county to the Community Action Partnership of Nebraska.

» Tabled the contract with Winston Michael Contracting Inc. for construction of a salt shed to clarify information and language in the proposed agreement.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the special designated liquor application by Big Red Liquor LLC for a fundraiser March 26 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

