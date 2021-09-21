After pandemic delay, North Platte Community Playhouse 'Fiddler on the Roof' production set to open

Tevye talks to God often as he navigates life as a Jew living in Russia during the Communist takeover at the turn of the 20th century in the popular musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Darrell Drullinger directs the popular musical and Tim Vanderheiden is cast in the lead role for the production that opens Friday at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The Playhouse moved its 2020 scheduled shows into 2021 after having to cancel last year’s season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking — does this mean we’re never going to get to do it?” Drullinger recalled.
The good news is the show will go on and the story of Tevye is one that resonates with many folks, Drullinger said.
“Tevye is your typical father,” Drullinger said. “He has five daughters, which is a lot, especially in the culture back then when you had to get the oldest one married first, then go on down the line.”
The story of people being forced to leave their village, Drullinger said, is similar to what is seen in today’s news as people are being forced to flee Afghanistan.
“We talked about it at rehearsal one night,” Drullinger said. “What (the Jews) went through, people today are going through and it’s not just a made-up story, it’s really part of life.”
Drullinger pointed out one line in the show.
“In one place, the rabbi’s son says, ‘We’ve long watched for the Messiah; wouldn’t this be a good time for him to come?’” Drullinger said. “And the rabbi said, ‘Yes, but in the meantime we’ll have to watch for him someplace else.’”
A number of behind-the-scenes stories make the Playhouse version unique.
“Thirty-one years ago, Brandon Baxter’s grandfather Neal Baxter played Tevye,” Drullinger said. “Brandon plays Mendel, and at one of our early rehearsals, he brought in a beautiful oil painting that Patsy Smith did of Neal dressed up as Tevye.”
Watch now: Musicals returns to the Great White Way, too
A sewing machine has a pivotal role in the musical for Motel, a poor tailor and the son-in-law of Tevye, finally gets one for his work.
“The sewing-machine story is kind of fun,” Drullinger said. “We had one we were borrowing from an antique store, and when it was delivered, it was electric, it wasn’t the old pedal one that we needed.”
He said he remembered that his sister had one in her garage.
“I called to see if I could borrow it and she said sure,” Drullinger said. “As we’re loading it, she said, ‘You know this was Great-Grandma’s.’”
He said he had no idea and thought it was his mom’s.
“It was my great-grandmother’s and my grandmother had bought it for her with her very first paycheck,” Drullinger said. “My grandmother was born in 1883, so I’m guessing that it was around early 1900s.”
Another prop that has historic roots is a quilt.
“The story is that it came to Nebraska in a covered wagon,” Drullinger said. “From the condition of it, I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s very old.”
Drullinger said the quilt has many different materials.
“It’s not like quilts today where everything is matching,” Drullinger said. “It’s leftover pieces of what they had, whether it was dresses or pieces of whatever the lady was sewing. They used every scrap of material.”
Performances are this Friday through Sunday and Oct. 1-3 with Friday and Saturday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…