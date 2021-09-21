After pandemic delay, North Platte Community Playhouse 'Fiddler on the Roof' production set to open

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A sewing machine has a pivotal role in the musical for Motel, a poor tailor and the son-in-law of Tevye, finally gets one for his work.

“The sewing-machine story is kind of fun,” Drullinger said. “We had one we were borrowing from an antique store, and when it was delivered, it was electric, it wasn’t the old pedal one that we needed.”

He said he remembered that his sister had one in her garage.

“I called to see if I could borrow it and she said sure,” Drullinger said. “As we’re loading it, she said, ‘You know this was Great-Grandma’s.’”

He said he had no idea and thought it was his mom’s.

“It was my great-grandmother’s and my grandmother had bought it for her with her very first paycheck,” Drullinger said. “My grandmother was born in 1883, so I’m guessing that it was around early 1900s.”

Another prop that has historic roots is a quilt.

“The story is that it came to Nebraska in a covered wagon,” Drullinger said. “From the condition of it, I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s very old.”

Drullinger said the quilt has many different materials.