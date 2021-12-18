After rare cancer diagnosis, GoFundMe and fundraiser set up for North Platte girl

A trip to the emergency room on Dec. 8 brought some concern from doctors for 10-year-old Elyn Bargmann of North Platte.
Her mother, Kaily Bargmann, said Elyn was not feeling well, so they took her to Great Plains Health.
“We brought her in with flu-like symptoms,” Kaily said in a phone interview from Denver Children’s Hospital. “Her tummy was kind of hard and big and we were thinking appendicitis or a bacterial infection.”
The staff at Great Plains Health was concerned by the tests and sent Elyn by ambulance to Denver.
“Within an hour they told us it was Burkitt lymphoma,” Kaily said. “They told me right in front of Elyn, so it was a lot to process and manage.”
Elyn’s dad, Tracy, was home with their other daughter, Alex, 5. Kaily called him and explained the situation.
“(The doctors) did surgery on Elyn on Friday morning,” Kaily said. “They took three liters of fluid out of her stomach.”
The cancer had spread to Elyn’s liver, ovaries, intestines and abdominal wall, Kaily said.
“The doctors said it is a fast-growing cancer,” Kaily said. “It doubles in size every 24 hours. Her belly was huge and hard and she was very uncomfortable.”
The doctors told Kaily that because the cancer is fast-growing, it is easier to treat and dies faster.
“Her outcome, once she finishes treatment, is very positive,” Kaily said. “They expect her to make a full recovery once we get through the next four to six months with chemo.”
When Elyn was taken back for surgery, Kaily was able to have a “shower cry.”
“Surgery took a little longer than expected, so that’s always nerve-wracking,” Kaily said. “She did great and doesn’t have a complaint.”
Elyn is a fifth grader at Eisenhower Elementary School in North Platte.
Her mom said she is an active child and involved in many activities that will have to be put on hold for a while.
“She just made a club volleyball team,” Kaily said. “So she’ll be joining that in a different aspect this year, maybe helping with coaching or managing rather than playing.”
Elyn is on a traveling soccer team and Kaily said she hopes Elyn will be back playing this summer.
“It will give her some motivation just having that to look forward to,” Kaily said.
Elyn’s aunt Heidi Gregg created a GoFundMe account to help with travel expenses. It can be found at https://gofund.me/2c924dd9. There is also an account set up at Equitable Bank in North Platte for donations.