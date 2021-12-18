After rare cancer diagnosis, GoFundMe and fundraiser set up for North Platte girl

The doctors told Kaily that because the cancer is fast-growing, it is easier to treat and dies faster.

“Her outcome, once she finishes treatment, is very positive,” Kaily said. “They expect her to make a full recovery once we get through the next four to six months with chemo.”

When Elyn was taken back for surgery, Kaily was able to have a “shower cry.”

“Surgery took a little longer than expected, so that’s always nerve-wracking,” Kaily said. “She did great and doesn’t have a complaint.”

Elyn is a fifth grader at Eisenhower Elementary School in North Platte.

Her mom said she is an active child and involved in many activities that will have to be put on hold for a while.

“She just made a club volleyball team,” Kaily said. “So she’ll be joining that in a different aspect this year, maybe helping with coaching or managing rather than playing.”

Elyn is on a traveling soccer team and Kaily said she hopes Elyn will be back playing this summer.

“It will give her some motivation just having that to look forward to,” Kaily said.