After recovering from COVID-19, North Platte mayor hopes to return to City Hall Monday
North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston said Friday he hopes to return to his City Hall office Monday after recovering this week from the COVID-19 virus.

“I believe I’m on the mend,” though he had a couple of rough days in the middle of the week, Livingston said in a text to a Telegraph reporter.

The outgoing mayor, who will turn over his office to Mayor-elect Brandon Kelliher Dec. 1, disclosed during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that he and his wife, Ronda, had both contracted the novel coronavirus.

Livingston presided over his final council meeting as mayor via a telephone connection to the City Hall council chamber. Inside the chamber, Council President Jim Nisley assisted him in conducting the meeting.

