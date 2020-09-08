The cross-country airplane relay marking America’s transcontinental airmail centennial had a successful launch Tuesday on its way to a Wednesday afternoon stop in North Platte.
The first “Air Mail 100” private plane took off at 7:14 a.m. ET from Farmingdale, New York, on Long Island. It landed at 4:51 p.m. CT at Joliet, Illinois, near Chicago, according to the event’s website (airmail100.com).
The four-day relay, organized by Bill Moore of Papillion, is being flown on the exact days of the original westbound airmail flight from New York to San Francisco on Sept. 8-11, 1920.
Tuesday’s participating pilots also made stops in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and Middlefield and Bryan, Ohio, at or near the first three of 15 stops on the original 1920 route. Joliet was the fourth.
At every stop, pilots take on commemorative Air Mail 100 postcards filled out by local residents. They’ll be put in the regular U.S. mail at journey’s end, Moore said.
Air Mail 100 is scheduled to land at 1:45 p.m. CT Wednesday at the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field. The airfield was just a year old when the original flight landed there at 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 9, 1920.
Before reaching North Platte, the relay will take off from Joliet about 7 a.m. CT. It’s scheduled to reach Iowa City, Iowa, about 8:50 a.m. and the Millard Airport in Omaha about 11:15 a.m.
The inaugural 1920 airmail flight’s Omaha landing site was near Center and 63rd streets, now part of the Aksarben Village shopping district.
Members of North Platte’s Cub Scout Pack 292 and Boy Scout Troop 292 will turn over their commemorative postcards before the centennial relay leaves for an expected 3:30 p.m. MT arrival in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Thursday’s journey will be the relay’s only five-stop day, with landings planned at Saratoga and Rock Springs, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and Elko and Carson City, Nevada.
The relay will be capped off Friday with stops in Sacramento and Concord, California, and a special “seaplane delivery” anchor leg into San Francisco, according to the Air Mail 100 website.
