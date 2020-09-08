This photo of the North Platte airport’s U.S. Air Mail Station appeared in “Pictorial North Platte,” a souvenir booklet published in 1937. A caption noted that the airport then was leased from the city by United Air Lines, which is represented at today’s Lee Bird Field by SkyWest Airlines’ United Express round-trip service to Denver. A predecessor company of United took over airmail service for the federal government in 1927. The caption also noted North Platte’s midway location between New York and San Francisco, adding: “An average of fourteen scheduled (air)ships carryiing 125 passengers and many Army, Navy and private (air)craft daily retrace the old Platte Valley trails.”