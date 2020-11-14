After unanimous vote in Unicamera, microTIF still needs residents' buy-in to work

There’s a pioneer’s wary but hopeful sense of the unknown surrounding North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s new “microTIF” law to encourage renovation of aging homes.
North Platte has nearly 350 potential pioneers to start with, based on a Telegraph analysis of Lincoln County Assessor’s Office records.
The greatest unknown: How many, if any, might give microTIF a try?
Several North Platte leaders say Groene’s concept is worth a shot, given the widely acknowledged need to improve the city’s extensive older housing stock.
The City Council likely will be asked to pass a resolution enabling microTIF in December, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said.
If it does, other cities will watch North Platte’s experience, said Lynn Rex, executive director of the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
“There will be other cities who do it, but I think North Platte will be the pilot project for it,” Rex said. “It’s a really innovative idea.”
Groene’s Legislative Bill 1021, co-sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, took full legal effect Saturday.
It cleared the Legislature Aug. 13 — on a rare unanimous 49-0 vote — and was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts Aug. 17.
MicroTIF, like “regular” tax increment financing, offers property owners upgrading older homes a chance to recoup some property taxes if the work boosts their taxable value.
The program isn’t just about single-family homes: Older apartments and business buildings are included.
And old-home owners also could choose to tear them down and start over, if they can build within microTIF’s valuation limits.
But from the time he first publicized his concept last January, Groene has consistently said it’s the older homes needing tender loving care he mainly has in mind.
Many of the workers North Platte needs “can’t afford a brand-new, $250,000 house,” he told an Oct. 8 Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry virtual forum originating at North Platte Community College.
“We need to find a better way where these young couples, young people, can buy an old house, put the work equity into it and be rewarded by getting their property taxes back.”
Should the council enable Groene’s concept, the owners of 338 homes 60 years or older could immediately pursue microTIF, according to The Telegraph’s analysis.
They represent 4.2% of North Platte’s 4,723 homes built in 1961 or earlier. That larger group is scattered citywide and accounts for 58.3% of the 8,103 homes inside city limits.
The 338 homes lie within areas the city already has designated “substandard and blighted” under Nebraska’s 1979 TIF law.
The largest of those enfolds residential areas along and nearest to Jeffers and Dewey streets (U.S. Highway 83).
That strip also covers all of North Platte’s downtown Canteen District on both sides of the Union Pacific tracks. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in July.
MicroTIF also would be immediately available for homes 60 years old or older in a handful of other TIF-eligible neighborhoods:
» One bounded by West Fourth and Front streets and North Elder and Buffalo Bill avenues. The city made it TIF-eligible in 2019 to enable expansion of Pacific Place Apartments.
» A 14-square-block area bounded by East Philip Avenue, East G Street and South Taft and Welch avenues.
» One north of Rodeo Road on three sides of Madison Middle School, which became TIF-eligible along with the East Philip neighborhood in 1996.
The latter is the only officially “substandard and blighted” area north of the Union Pacific tracks, except for the north end of the Jeffers-Dewey TIF corridor.
All but 20 of the city’s remaining homes old enough for microTIF also have taxable values below $250,000, the law’s maximum post-project value for a single-family home.
But the city would have to declare such a home “substandard and blighted” — by itself or as part of a neighborhood — before its owner could try microTIF.
Residents generally don’t dispute that many older North Platte homes need work.
The city’s December 2018 housing study called for substantial rehabilitation of older homes alongside construction of more apartments and relatively lower-priced single-family homes.
“Every housing study has continued to point out that North Platte has a growing number of houses that are in serious disrepair,” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank and chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority that oversees TIF projects.
MicroTIF could help North Platte start meeting that challenge, though it likely can’t meet it alone, said Jacobson, Kibbon and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“I just think it provides another avenue for improving our housing conditions throughout the city and (in) areas that may or may not be able to afford those improvements,” Kibbon said.
Person agreed. “I think the concept is on target (and) recognizes the need from the amount of housing identified in the housing study that rehabilitation needs to address.”
But because microTIF is untried, all three said, much about it isn’t yet clear.
Regular TIF has been controversial in North Platte for 25 years, partly over what applying the words “substandard and blighted” means to residential neighborhoods.
Spirited objections to those words accompanied the City Council’s 1996 designation of the TIF areas around Madison School and along East Philip.
No areas north of the U.P. tracks have been added since, leaving that part of North Platte with just five homes that could seek microTIF right away if the council enables it. A total of 1,156 homes there are at least 60 years old.
To make widespread use of microTIF, “the community will need to get past the myth that this designation reduces their property value,” Jacobson said. “There is simply no evidence that this is true.”
The city’s most recent TIF map suggests a 260-acre area between Rodeo Road, Buffalo Bill, West 19th Street and Madison School for the “substandard and blighted” designation.
That area, which includes current residential projects by North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity and Lincoln County Community Development Corp., has 112 older homes that would meet microTIF’s parameters.
A handful of older homes sit along parts of Rodeo Road and North Jeffers and East Fourth streets also suggested as TIF areas.
Person said a developer must pay for a formal “blight study” for the city to consider whether to make any additional part of North Platte eligible for TIF. It’s not clear who would pay for a microTIF study, he said.
He, Kibbon and Jacobson said the city also needs to balance microTIF with the need to keep some potential TIF land available for future economic development projects.
State law limits TIF-eligible areas to 35% of a city North Platte’s size. Kibbon said about 23.5% is covered now.
Jacobson said it’s unclear how the state’s annual property tax process might affect microTIF refunds, since people usually pay one year’s taxes over the following year.
Then there’s whether a microTIF project would add enough value to an older home to generate a noticeable annual refund.
“The details of how it all falls together is the key,” Person said, “because you’ll have to create enough value in the property to make it worth anybody’s time.”
MicroTIF is “a step in the right direction but remains a work in progress,” Jacobson said.
Wherever microTIF is enabled, regular communication also will be needed between city and county officials, said Lincoln County Assessor Julie Stenger.
Though city officials would approve microTIF applications, assessor’s offices would determine their final impact on a property’s valuation and certify that improvements have been finished within two years as required.
“I don’t know that I have too many concerns,” Stenger said. “I just hope we get some notification at the start of a project.”
Rex, the League of Nebraska Municipalities executive director, said her staff held a workshop comparing regular TIF and microTIF during an October online meeting that replaced the group’s annual convention.
Other cities are intrigued with microTIF, she said, but they’re concerned with its possible cost and complexity and want to see how it works out in a city such as North Platte.
Rex said many of her members respect North Platte’s knowledge of and experience with regular TIF. Beyond that, “North Platte has done innovative things always.”
Having 338 homes that could seek microTIF right away, she added, offers a decent sample to test Groene’s concept in one town in a state with many towns dominated by aging homes.
“It’s good to have another tool in the toolbox for communities to use,” Rex said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.