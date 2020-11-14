After unanimous vote in Unicameral, microTIF still needs residents' buy-in to work

But the city would have to declare such a home “substandard and blighted” — by itself or as part of a neighborhood — before its owner could try microTIF.

Residents generally don’t dispute that many older North Platte homes need work.

The city’s December 2018 housing study called for substantial rehabilitation of older homes alongside construction of more apartments and relatively lower-priced single-family homes.

“Every housing study has continued to point out that North Platte has a growing number of houses that are in serious disrepair,” said Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand National Bank and chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority that oversees TIF projects.

MicroTIF could help North Platte start meeting that challenge, though it likely can’t meet it alone, said Jacobson, Kibbon and Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“I just think it provides another avenue for improving our housing conditions throughout the city and (in) areas that may or may not be able to afford those improvements,” Kibbon said.