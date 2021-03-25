After year away, travel writers return to North Platte to watch sandhill cranes, prairie chickens

The bus Thursday traveled west on Interstate 80 and then south.

“We went down the highway and turned off onto an incredibly bumpy road, past a bunch of cows,” Ranahan said. “I was a little frustrated that there wasn’t any road at all, but once you started hearing the booming of the prairie chickens, that all just disappeared.”

He said it was fascinating to see how the birds interacted with each other.

“The females seem a little disinterested and the males are just frenzied around them, totally flashing the big orange bulbs on their necks,” Ranahan said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. We don’t have species like this back home.”

Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke said bringing the travel writers into the area is some of the best advertising that can be done for this part of the state. She said there weren’t as many writers this trip because of the pandemic.

“It’s so important when a travel writer can come and write about their personal experience,” Burke said. “That’s the best way to get our story out.”

