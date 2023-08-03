An Air Canada flight headed from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to Denver International Airport was diverted to North Platte Regional Airport Thursday during the 6 p.m. hour., according to flight tracking website flightaware.com.

The flight was diverted north into Wyoming initially before turning back toward North Platte, according to the website.

The flight was on the ground about an hour and a half and took off just before 8 p.m.

No further details were available at this time.