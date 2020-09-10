Starting with a 6:45 a.m. CT takeoff from North Platte to make up for lost time, the commemorative “Air Mail 100” cross-country relay reached western Nevada Thursday as planned.
The four-day centennial celebration of America’s first transcontinental airmail flight on Sept. 8-11, 1920, is scheduled to wrap up in San Francisco Friday afternoon.
Private pilots began the relay Tuesday on Long Island near New York City, carrying a mailbag bearing commemorative postcards deposited at each of the 15 stops.
After reaching the Chicago area as scheduled Tuesday evening, Air Mail 100 landed at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.
It had to pause there for the night, one stop short of its intended layover in Cheyenne, Wyoming, due to delays induced by the lingering Plains and Rockies storm system and mechanical problems in Omaha.
Private pilot J.T. Grainger of Sheridan, Wyoming, substituting for the relay’s next scheduled pilot, arrived in North Platte Wednesday evening and stayed overnight.
After Grainger landed in Cheyenne at 7:15 a.m. MT Thursday, Air Mail 100 proceeded as scheduled with stops in Saratoga and Rock Springs, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and Elko and Carson City, Nevada.
Friday’s final day will include stops in Sacramento and Concord, California, before the San Francisco finale.
