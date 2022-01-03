Alamo Bowl trip let North Platte High School marching band meet other musicians, make memories

He said playing with that many musicians was challenging.

“At first, honestly, at the thought (of playing with all of those musicians), it was scary and anxiety-stirring,” Martinez said. “But once I got into it, I was able to just go with the flow. There were a lot of nice people and I really appreciated that.”

Cousins Lexi Nolda, a senior, and Haylee Nolda, a sophomore, thought the trip was a great experience as well.

“Playing at the Alamo Bowl was really cool, because there were so many people,” Haylee said, “and you were doing what you love in front of all of those people.”

Lexi said it was a surreal experience.

“We were really focused on the music,” Lexi said. “When we were on the field, you’re really kind of zoned out so you don’t realize you’re in front of 60,000 people.”

Each of the students said they had a great time at the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament on the last night of the trip.