Alamo Bowl trip let North Platte High School marching band meet other musicians, make memories
Alamo Bowl trip let North Platte High School marching band meet other musicians, make memories

Alamo Bowl trip let North Platte High School marching band meet other musicians, make memories

North Platte High School marching band seniors perform along the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. The full band performed during halftime of the Alamo Bowl football game on Dec. 29.

 Photo courtesy of Katie Cain

The opportunity to interact with other high school musicians while exploring a historic city highlighted the North Platte High School marching band’s trip to San Antonio, Texas.

The students performed with 800 fellow musicians from across the country at Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl football game between Oklahoma and Oregon.

Director Brett Bradley has taken his students on eight such trips in his 26 years at the school.

“It was a good trip,” Bradley said. “The kids performed really well.”

He said the trip was long — or at least it seemed to be that way.

“Anytime you do a bus trip it seems 10 times longer than it normally is,” Bradley said.

On the first day of practice, the students met in sectional rehearsals.

“We spent about 45 minutes that way, then about an hour and a half with all the musicians together,” Bradley said.

The students also had opportunities to have fun away from music.

“It was quite the trip,” said Ricky Martinez, a freshman. “I think Sea World was one of my favorites. It was definitely fun going around seeing all the different kinds of sea animals.”

He said playing with that many musicians was challenging.

“At first, honestly, at the thought (of playing with all of those musicians), it was scary and anxiety-stirring,” Martinez said. “But once I got into it, I was able to just go with the flow. There were a lot of nice people and I really appreciated that.”

Cousins Lexi Nolda, a senior, and Haylee Nolda, a sophomore, thought the trip was a great experience as well.

“Playing at the Alamo Bowl was really cool, because there were so many people,” Haylee said, “and you were doing what you love in front of all of those people.”

Lexi said it was a surreal experience.

“We were really focused on the music,” Lexi said. “When we were on the field, you’re really kind of zoned out so you don’t realize you’re in front of 60,000 people.”

Each of the students said they had a great time at the Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament on the last night of the trip.

“It’s a completely different experience,” Lexi said. “They gave a farewell to Mr. Bradley because he’s retiring, and it kind of gave the whole band a moment to really appreciate him and everything he’s done for us over the years.”

Haylee said practices with other musicians were fun as well.

“We got to talk to people from many different states,” Haylee said. “Watching the seniors perform at a pep rally at the Riverwalk was really cool because I’m friends with all of them.”

The band won several awards and Lexi said it was affirmation for the hard work they put in year round.

“It’s very exciting to know that we not only compete well in Nebraska, but also in other states against other bands,” Lexi said.

Bradley said he was proud of what the students accomplished.

“They did very well,” Bradley said. “Musically, the highlight for me is we did a thing called the AIM (Affirmation, Inspiration, Mentorship) experience.”

A university-level clinician met with the students.

“He worked with our concert band for 45 minutes and the jazz ensemble for 45 minutes, just diving deep into a couple of tunes for each group.”

The clinician was a professor from the University of Texas-San Antonio, who also directed the halftime show at the Alamo Bowl.

“He was just really good, really personable, really connected with the kids,” Bradley said. “He brought out the best of them in that short amount of time.”

The students all said they appreciated the opportunity.

“It was a really cool learning experience,” Haylee Nolda said.

