Alex Gurciullo installed as Lincoln County Treasurer
District Judge Richard Birch issues the oath of office to Alex Gurciullo at the Lincoln County Courthouse on Friday morning in front of family and friends. Gurciullo takes over the office of the Lincoln County Treasurer after her appointment by the Lincoln County Commissioners on Sept. 13. She will complete the current remaining term of office that expires January 2023.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

District Judge Richard Birch issued the oath of office Friday morning to new Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo at the Lincoln County Courthouse in front of family and friends.

Gurciullo was appointed to the office Sept. 13 by the Lincoln County commissioners. She will complete the term that expires in January 2023.

