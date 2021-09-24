Alex Gurciullo installed as Lincoln County Treasurer

Support Local Journalism
District Judge Richard Birch issued the oath of office Friday morning to new Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo at the Lincoln County Courthouse in front of family and friends.
Gurciullo was appointed to the office Sept. 13 by the Lincoln County commissioners. She will complete the term that expires in January 2023.
Job Vigil
Reporter
I am a Colorado native and have been at the Telegraph for 18-plus years, including a 10-year stint as managing editor; my interests are in feature writing that focuses on people.
