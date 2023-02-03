Alex Gurciullo looked death in the eye and, despite a nearly yearlong battle, has managed to overcome through a second liver transplant.

In speaking about her own health issues, Gurciullo brings organ donation to the forefront. She wants to get across the importance for people to think about signing organ donor cards. So many people need organs, she said, and it is a difficult process to find a match.

“Even if you are a donor, like it says on your driver’s license, only three in 1,000 people can actually donate,” said Gurciullo, the Lincoln County treasurer.

She said many myths surround organ donation.

“A lot of people think the doctor is not going to save them because they’re a donor,” Gurciullo said. “If you’re in a car accident, the doctors are not going to be looking at your driver’s license. The first thing they’re going to do is to try to save your life.”

Gurciullo pointed out an opportunity to raise funds at a Platte River Fitness Series event April 1, the Tamara Hlavaty Gift of Life 8K and 3K run.

Hlavaty died in July 2021. She had participated in numerous marathons, so memorials were designated to Live On Nebraska (Nebraska Organ Recovery). The proceeds from the Gift of Life run will go to that organization.

Gurciullo received her first transplant in 2019. That story was published in the North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020, and explained the miracle of finding a donor match.

The saga began in 2015 when a rare liver disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, destroyed Gurciullo’s liver.

Her best friend’s mother, Kristi Daniels of Mullen, was discovered to be a match, and she agreed to donate a part of her own liver to save Gurciullo’s life. After that transplant, Gurciullo was blessed with improved health until January 2022.

“I got sick in January,” Gurciullo said. “They didn’t know what was wrong because all my numbers were fine, but then I got COVID. I couldn’t shrug off COVID. I kept getting sick.”

Gurciullo went to work at the Lincoln County Courthouse one day in January but was exhausted. She called her dad, Terry Gurciullo Jr.

“He’s like, ‘We’re going to go to Omaha,’” Gurciullo said. “‘Something’s not right, so let’s go.’”

After a number of tests, the doctors found she was 100% septic and had a high white blood cell count.

“My sister Paige asked one of the surgeons, ‘Give it to me straight, what’s going on,’” Gurciullo said. “The doctor was like, if she doesn’t get better in two weeks she’s not going to make it.”

Her health continued to deteriorate, and after several trips back and forth to Omaha, it was determined her first donated liver was no longer functioning. The Nebraska Medicine medical staff began looking for another liver.

Gurciullo said the conversation had already been initiated and she was evaluated to get approved for a second transplant. That process was long and specific criteria needed to be met.

“The first liver was from a live donor, but this one was a cadaver donor,” Gurciullo said. “They were looking for a very specific liver. It could not have been in an automobile accident. There couldn’t have been a disease in the body. It had to be from someone on life support.”

After the transplant was approved, numerous offers came in, she said, but the doctors did not tell her about them.

Finally a liver became available that appeared to meet the criteria, and the medical staff began preparing Gurciullo for the surgery.

“My first offer, we were five minutes from going back into the operating room and they came out and said ‘It’s no good,’” Gurciullo said. “‘The arteries are all shriveled and hard.’”

Posts on Facebook had been published asking for prayers for a successful transplant, and Gurciullo said her friends and family scrambled to retract the info.

“The second offer, like 2½ hours before going back to pre-op, they told me it was no good,” Gurciullo said.

The hope was the third time would be the charm. But as Gurciullo was being prepared for the transplant, a call came in for a better liver.

“So they denied the third one,” she said, “and they came in and said ‘Your phone is going to ring in about 30 seconds for a better liver — answer and accept it.’”

The surgery began at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 8 with two hours of prep to get her ready for the transplant.

“It took 10:57:09.86 hours for the surgery,” Gurciullo said. “It was funny because my dad started the timer on his phone. I was like, you would do that.”

Although there is always the risk of her body rejecting this liver, Gurciullo is back to work and has high hopes for the future.

“I made UNMC history because I’m the first living donor transplant to be re-transplanted,” Gurciullo said. “That was pretty cool.”

She said many factors brought her through the ordeal.

“Definitely my faith, a lot of faith got me through,” Gurciullo said. “I started reading my Bible a lot more and finding encouragement through the Lord. Also, my family was with me there all the time. They did a lot of shift rotation.”

She said her friends sent her texts daily and there were a lot of visitors that “kept me sane.”

The County Treasurer’s Office staff, Gurciullo said, was amazing. They kept the office running and constantly sent her cards and letters of encouragement.

The hospital staff at UNMC was great as well, she said.

“The nurses are great there. They know exactly what you need and help you get anything you want,” Gurciullo said. “I have such a high respect for health care workers.”