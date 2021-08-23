All buildings at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park in North Platte temporarily closed

All of the buildings at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park in North Platte are temporarily closed because of a staffing shortage.
The grounds of the historical park and adjacent state recreation area will remain open, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.
As schools return to session and park staffing levels become more limited, park managers must adjust hours of operation and services as needed, the release says. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages its patrons to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability.
For more information about Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, visit outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch.