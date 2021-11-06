Always time to argue about time: Central-Mountain line, daylight saving has long driven debate in North Platte

“‘North Platte, Nebraska, is a funny place,’ said Joe. ‘I found that out by being stranded there for three days in a blizzard ...

“When I was there, the people on the west side of town used to go by mountain time, the people on the east side by central time, and the schools were run midway between. It might be one o’clock (on) one side of the street, two on the other and half past one in the schools. It was enough to make a man loony.”

“Moorhouse” said he had had an 8 p.m. “sociable” date with a livery stable owner’s daughter. But she lived on the west side of town. By the time he got there, she was gone.

“It was her mother who came to the door: ‘My daughter got tired of waiting for you,’ she snaps, ‘and went to the sociable with another man. It’s almost time for her to be home now. Don’t you know it’s ten o’clock?’ ...

“Did I explain to her? Oh, well, I tried my best; but she was a North Platter born and bred, and she couldn’t grasp an outsider’s point of view.”

North Platte

War Time?

Time zones didn’t become official until Congress adopted the railroads’ zones with the Standard Time Act on March 19, 1918, during World War I.