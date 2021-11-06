Always time to argue about time: Central-Mountain line, daylight saving has long driven debate in North Platte

OK, folks: Time to talk about time.
It’s always time twice a year in America, when we “fall back” to standard time the first Sunday of November and “spring forward” to daylight saving time the second Sunday of March.
But time talk’s always timely, and lively, when you live on near a time-zone line — like in North Platte, Lincoln County and 11 nearby Nebraska counties.
As you’re wondering whether you got all your clocks reset this morning, consider these samples of our region’s notable time-zone and DST clashes and conundrums.
‘Why Moorhouse Was Late’
It all started with the railroads.
Before 1883, 12 o’clock — “high noon” — was when the sun is highest in the sky, no matter where humans lived.
But you can’t run a railroad that way. So North American railroads, at “high noon” on Nov. 18, 1883, established time zones to settle where their crews would change clocks.
That was a big deal for North Platte, a critical Union Pacific Railroad “division point.”
A U.P. timetable in the Lincoln County Tribune on Sept. 26, 1885, carries the proof: “Trains west of North Platte use Mountain Time, one hour slower than Central Time.”
It became a community calling card. A Dec. 14, 1916, Telegraph ad said “North Platte is the recipient of much publicity among ‘Overland Route’ travelers on account of the time change effective here ...
“Magazine writers and newspaper correspondents invariably mention North Platte when describing their transcontinental trips.”
What did it mean for North Platte residents?
Local governments adopted Central Time — based on legal notices from the 1890s — though some business people argued that Mountain Time made more sense.
“At North Platte, mountain time is within 13 minutes of the correct or sun time, and it follows that with central time as our standard, we are 43 minutes off,” the Tribune wrote on June 29, 1909.
That article added that the City Council “once adopted mountain time as the city’s official time, but it proved unpopular and the ordinance was repealed.”
That issue would come around again. Meanwhile, the Tribune reprinted the following “eastern magazine” story — one quite possibly tongue in cheek — on July 25, 1911:
“As they were setting their watches back an hour preparatory to going to bed, Joe Moorhouse, the millinery man, began to tell a time-zone story.
“‘North Platte, Nebraska, is a funny place,’ said Joe. ‘I found that out by being stranded there for three days in a blizzard ...
“When I was there, the people on the west side of town used to go by mountain time, the people on the east side by central time, and the schools were run midway between. It might be one o’clock (on) one side of the street, two on the other and half past one in the schools. It was enough to make a man loony.”
“Moorhouse” said he had had an 8 p.m. “sociable” date with a livery stable owner’s daughter. But she lived on the west side of town. By the time he got there, she was gone.
“It was her mother who came to the door: ‘My daughter got tired of waiting for you,’ she snaps, ‘and went to the sociable with another man. It’s almost time for her to be home now. Don’t you know it’s ten o’clock?’ ...
“Did I explain to her? Oh, well, I tried my best; but she was a North Platter born and bred, and she couldn’t grasp an outsider’s point of view.”
North Platte
War Time?
Time zones didn’t become official until Congress adopted the railroads’ zones with the Standard Time Act on March 19, 1918, during World War I.
The law officially drew the Central-Mountain time zone line 2½ miles west of North Platte’s post office (the current Prairie Arts Center).
It also adopted nationwide daylight saving time from the last Sunday of March to the last Sunday of October. The idea, then and now, was to keep more working hours in daylight.
Congress repealed DST a year later, but “standard time” remained. Even so, U.P. crews and passengers kept switching their clocks at North Platte while residents lived their lives on Central Time.
“One of the most amusing things depot workers have to contend with is the inability of westbound passengers to understand the time change,” the North Platte Daily Bulletin wrote on June 15, 1939.
“They have been told that time changes at North Platte, but they don’t see why clocks in the depot have central standard time and there’s always a mix-up.”
It would get worse.
After Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a bill on Jan. 21, 1942. Effective Feb. 9, clocks would move up an hour for the rest of World War II and up to six months after.
A United Press story in the Bulletin noted that agricultural areas didn’t like it: “Chickens, say the farmers, can’t tell time.”
Indefinite “War Time” wasn’t any more popular for some North Platte business people who joined nearby farmers in an all-out time rebellion.
They persuaded the City Council on Sept. 1, 1942, to move North Platte that Sept. 13 from Central War Time to Mountain War Time.
In effect, North Platte would “fall back” to its usual standard time, regardless of federal law.
A Chamber of Commerce survey found 25 business leaders, North Platte school Superintendent W.J. Braham and Lincoln County Superintendent Paul Extrom wanted the change, according to council minutes.
What resulted was chaos.
In a proclamation putting the time change into effect, Council President and Acting Mayor Carl Backers said a letter from local U.P. leaders to the chamber said the railroad had “no objection to the change of time.”
But U.P. kept operating in North Platte on Central Time — as did other governmental agencies, whose leaders said they had to follow federal law and not the council.
Public debate raged for weeks. The Bulletin said some 1,035 people signed a repeal petition, telling the council local U.P. workers “were not given any consideration whatsoever when it came to changing the time.”
The council tried to add the time-zone question to an already planned November special election. But after an attorney for U.P. employees said the U.S. Constitution gave Congress the power to regulate “weights and measures,” council members gave in.
City Attorney Lowell Davis told the council it had been “entirely within its right in authorizing the proclamation,” the Telegraph reported Oct. 29. But Union Pacific and other governments “were bound by the (federal) act and must abide by the time set by the act.”
Said Councilman Floyd Breternitz: “We in North Platte have another war to fight at this time, and we certainly cannot devote one minute of time to a TIME war.”
North Platte resumed Central War Time on Nov. 1. Not until Sept. 29, 1945, 27 days after war’s end, did the entire nation “fall back.”
No peace on time
Time grumbling, however, went on.
The 1957 Legislature outlawed daylight saving time in Nebraska, even setting penalties for businesses and local governments trying to advance their clocks.
Ogallala, 50 miles west of North Platte but in Mountain Time, resisted. Its Chamber of Commerce “was considering the promotion of daylight saving time standards for local business,” the Associated Press reported in April 1958.
Forget it, Attorney General Clarence S. Beck said: If Nebraska chambers of commerce promoted DST, county attorneys should seek injunctions against them.
But Congress largely took the matter out of states’ hands in 1966, making DST a permanent feature of the nation’s warmer months with the Uniform Time Act.
Clocks in 1967 would advance an hour from the last Sunday of April to the last Sunday in October. Facing the potential of federal penalties, the 1967 Unicameral authorized DST in Nebraska.
The 1966 federal law also adjusted time-zone lines to mostly follow county lines. That moved the Mountain-Central line from just west of North Platte to its current location on the Lincoln County-Keith County border.
Did that put an end to time wars? Hardly. When the nation faced its first Arab oil embargo in 1973, Congress put the country back on year-round DST — ostensibly to save energy — starting in January 1974.
It was supposed to last until April 1975. But many Americans complained that children were being endangered by having to go to school in the dark in winter months.
When it also became clear energy usage had changed little, Congress surrendered in October 1974.
Since then, Washington has gradually lengthened daylight saving time — from six months to seven in 1987, then to DST’s current length of nearly eight months in 2006.
Much has changed, and much hasn’t. The sun still rises in the east and sets in the west. Days are longest in June and shortest in December.
And people take time to complain about time.