Amateur summer 'wood-bat' league could come to North Platte

North Platte City Council members will consider Tuesday whether to help organized post-high-school baseball return to North Platte for the first time since 1959.
Chuck Heeman, co-founder of Gering’s Western Nebraska Pioneers in 2017 with his wife, Mayra, will seek a five-year lease of Bill Wood Field for at least 32 regular-season games from mid-May into July.
The couple would make North Platte the eighth team in the new Independence League Baseball Association, an amateur summer “wood-bat” league for college baseball players.
The Hastings Sodbusters and Fremont Moo also are members of the new league, along with the Casper (Wyoming) Horseheads; the Spearfish (South Dakota) Sasquatch; the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, North Dakota; and the Canyon County Spuds in Caldwell, Idaho.
Heeman, who previously was founding general manager for two summer collegiate teams in Oregon, also owns the Casper franchise.
Bill Wood Field, now host to North Platte’s FNBO Nationals American Legion team, hosted the minor-league North Platte Indians in the former Nebraska State League from 1956 to 1959.
The ballpark opened July 1, 1956, with future major league pitcher Jim Perry striking out 16 McCook Braves.
North Platte also had a franchise, the Buffaloes, in an earlier Nebraska State League from 1928 to 1932. An abortive mid-1990s effort to move a low-minors “rookie league” north from Arizona would have included North Platte and Scottsbluff-Gering as members.
Bill Wood Field replaced the former Jeffers Park, which hosted a postseason all-star game of traveling major leaguers on Oct. 7, 1943.
Then located at Seventh and Jeffers streets, Jeffers Park’s stands and ticket office burned down on Aug. 17, 1955.
The lease agreement before the council Tuesday would rent Bill Wood Field for $170 per game or event in 2022, rising gradually to $250 in 2026. The deal could be renewed for 2027.
It also would let the North Platte franchise host three exhibition games, up to four playoff games, a league all-star game and possible extra entertainment events.
But the team’s lease would be subject to “scheduling for North Platte American Legion games ... in accordance with their needs and requirements,” according to the draft lease.
The city would maintain the ballpark’s “mechanical or structural portions,” but the team would be responsible for cleaning, gathering litter for disposal and marking and maintaining the field for league games.
It would operate concessions at Bill Wood but could negotiate with the Legion to sell concessions at the latter’s games. The Legion would receive net concession profits from those games in that case.
Heeman’s Advanced Investments LLC would have to obtain a liquor license if it wants to sell beer, wine or both. It also would have to carry at least $2 million in liability insurance under the lease.