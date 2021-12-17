Amateur summer 'wood-bat' league could come to North Platte

North Platte also had a franchise, the Buffaloes, in an earlier Nebraska State League from 1928 to 1932. An abortive mid-1990s effort to move a low-minors “rookie league” north from Arizona would have included North Platte and Scottsbluff-Gering as members.

Bill Wood Field replaced the former Jeffers Park, which hosted a postseason all-star game of traveling major leaguers on Oct. 7, 1943.

Then located at Seventh and Jeffers streets, Jeffers Park’s stands and ticket office burned down on Aug. 17, 1955.

The lease agreement before the council Tuesday would rent Bill Wood Field for $170 per game or event in 2022, rising gradually to $250 in 2026. The deal could be renewed for 2027.

It also would let the North Platte franchise host three exhibition games, up to four playoff games, a league all-star game and possible extra entertainment events.

But the team’s lease would be subject to “scheduling for North Platte American Legion games ... in accordance with their needs and requirements,” according to the draft lease.