Amid COVID-19 surge, Lincoln County commissioners vote to readopt resolution letting exposed county employees take personal leave with pay

The latest national and world COVID-19 surge already is affecting Lincoln County government, commissioners said Monday.
They voted 4-0 to readopt a resolution allowing department heads to grant personal leave with pay to county employees exposed to or ill with the fast-mutating virus.
County Board members said they had adopted a similar resolution twice since COVID-19 settled over Nebraska in March 2020. The most recent version expired in May.
The latest resolution will run through February but was made retroactive to Aug. 19 to cover what commissioners called the “potential exposure” around that time of acting County Treasurer Sheri Newton.
She reported the exposure to the county and contacted her health-care provider, who said she needed to stay out of the office, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said.
The provider said Newton, who was scheduled for a COVID-19 test Monday, can return if that test turns up negative, Weems added.
Woodruff, a veterinarian, discussed the virus’ ongoing risk to public health based on his professional knowledge of virology.
Available COVID-19 vaccinations appear able to prevent severe illness and death from the virus, he said. But while they cut down the virus’s ability to reproduce, it can remain present for a time even in the vaccinated.
“One of the things that’s hard to get a grasp on is you can be infected with the virus and not be ill,” Woodruff said. “That’s what’s in our society now.”
In other business, commissioners:
» Appointed two county officials to handle duties required by the federal government in receiving and spending COVID-19 aid under Congress’ American Rescue Plan Act.
County Clerk Becky Rossell will be the federal funds’ account administrator. Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director, will be the “point of contact” and authorized county representative for required reports on the funds’ use.
» Agreed to redivide a previously combined lot into two lots on Lake Maloney’s northwest side. Terry and Janet Tinney own the lot at 307 Flamingo Road.
» Reappointed Brad Stickleman, Chuck Boden and Marlene Flaming to three-year terms on the county Planning Commission.
Stickleman has served on the county panel for 22 years, said Judy Clark, planning administrator for both the county and the city of North Platte.
» Held a 23-minute executive session on “imminent litigation” facing the county. No action was taken after the closed session.