Amid COVID-19 surge, Lincoln County commissioners vote to readopt resolution letting exposed county employees take personal leave with pay

The latest national and world COVID-19 surge already is affecting Lincoln County government, commissioners said Monday.

They voted 4-0 to readopt a resolution allowing department heads to grant personal leave with pay to county employees exposed to or ill with the fast-mutating virus.

County Board members said they had adopted a similar resolution twice since COVID-19 settled over Nebraska in March 2020. The most recent version expired in May.

The latest resolution will run through February but was made retroactive to Aug. 19 to cover what commissioners called the “potential exposure” around that time of acting County Treasurer Sheri Newton.

She reported the exposure to the county and contacted her health-care provider, who said she needed to stay out of the office, County Board Chairman Kent Weems said.

The provider said Newton, who was scheduled for a COVID-19 test Monday, can return if that test turns up negative, Weems added.

Woodruff, a veterinarian, discussed the virus’ ongoing risk to public health based on his professional knowledge of virology.

