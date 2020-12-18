Amid pandemic and holidays, North Platte food pantries work to keep helping those who need it

All North Platte food pantries struggle to keep food on their shelves, and this year has created more challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need is as great or greater than I have seen in all my almost 30 years of doing this,” said Salvation Army Major Harold Poff. “After the first wave of COVID, it took a minute before the impact started to be felt. But now we are in the second wave and we never got over the first one in terms of economic impact on families here in this community.”
Poff said in a November interview that the shelves at the pantry were virtually picked clean.
“We’ve been hit hard,” Poff said. “We’ve had a lot of food donations, particularly through the summer when things were so bad the first time around.
“This is the time of year when some of those donations tend to taper off, and that’s happening as it normally would, but the need is not tapering off.”
The Salvation Army is located at 1020 N. Adams Ave. and the phone number is 308-532-2038.
Jennifer Svoboda with the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry said not only have donations for food tapered off, but unexpected expenses also have come up.
“Boy, has it been an expensive year for us,” Svoboda said. “We had to replace a furnace. We had to replace a compressor for our freezer.”
She said it also became necessary to install a security system.
“We just felt we had no choice,” Svoboda said. “We’ve been broken into several times. We’ve had a problem with people illegally dumping things. We’ve now been forced to spend thousands of dollars on cameras, lighting, signs.”
Another expense is bringing the building up to the current fire code.
“And that’s expensive,” Svoboda said. “It’s like the perfect storm.”
Although donating food is a great way to help, Svoboda said sometimes there are drawbacks.
“It’s wonderful when people bring us food, and we appreciate it,” Svoboda said. “But we have a lot of trouble with people cleaning out their pantries and giving us expired food. I’m not permitted to put expired food in the grocery boxes.”
She is asking people to make sure to check the dates on food before donating.
“We had a food drive here in town and at least a third of it was expired — by a lot — from 2012, 2010,” Svoboda said.
With financial donations, Svoboda said, there are ways to maximize the funds.
“It’s way more beneficial for us to receive monetary donations because we have the ability to purchase large quantities of food at a very low cost, which makes a lot more sense than people going and buying groceries and bringing them to us.”
The Catholic Community Food Pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 421½ E. Third St. The phone number is 308-532-8800 or questions can be posted on the Facebook page at facebook.com/npccfoodpantry.org.
There is a food pantry donation box inside the main entrance at St. Patrick’s Church, which is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. If people want to make a monetary donation, they can drop off a check at the church office or they can go to the North Platte Giving Day website.
“They’ve reopened the site at northplattegivingday.org and they can give there,” Svoboda said.
Brandy Buscher, student services director for North Platte Public Schools, said this year has been challenging for them as well.
“I think the buzzword for this year is ‘food insecurity,’” Buscher said. “We hear that a lot, so I definitely think we’re seeing that and feeling that with all of our programs.”
She said the backpack numbers are greater than they’ve ever been as far as families requesting that service. The program provides students who need help with food a backpack to take home for the weekend with enough supplies to carry them through.
There are new needs with families struggling financially through the pandemic, layoffs and quarantines, when the loss of income can be devastating.
“We’re serving a lot of the kids at the high school as well,” Buscher said. “We’re seeing, I would say, that food is being used more in a supplemental way for families than it has been before. It seems like they’re just not making ends meet like they were before.”
She said in the past the kids needing help were mainly those who are categorized as homeless or living independently.
Buscher said she has seen more kids just reaching out for a can of food to supplement what they have and “there’s just obviously some food insecurity issues at their homes.”
Buscher said she has heard more stories of families struggling than ever before.
“We’ve paid some dental bills and helped with transportation needs,” Buscher said. “We’re just seeing different needs than we’ve had in the past — more than just food.”
Those seeking help or wishing to donate food can call the McKinley administration office at 308-535-7100. Monetary donations go through the NPPS Foundation office and can be made online at nppsf.org. The office will be open except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Grace Ministries has served the North Platte community for a number of years. A spokesperson who wished to remain anonymous said this year there have been greater needs.
“We give out food to households based on the number of people in the household and their monthly income,” the spokesperson said.
She said the number of households seeking food in November was record breaking.
“We’ve served a lot of families,” she said. “Our highest day, we had like 30 families come.”
Volunteers at the pantry generally number 40 per month, but she said due to COVID, that number has dropped to eight volunteers who spend a lot of time ministering there.
The hours have been cut down to three days a week. Grace is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information or to request food, call 308-532-1238 or stop by 114 East C St. during regular hours.
