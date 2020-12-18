Amid pandemic and holidays, North Platte food pantries work to keep helping those who need it

All North Platte food pantries struggle to keep food on their shelves, and this year has created more challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need is as great or greater than I have seen in all my almost 30 years of doing this,” said Salvation Army Major Harold Poff. “After the first wave of COVID, it took a minute before the impact started to be felt. But now we are in the second wave and we never got over the first one in terms of economic impact on families here in this community.”

Poff said in a November interview that the shelves at the pantry were virtually picked clean.

“We’ve been hit hard,” Poff said. “We’ve had a lot of food donations, particularly through the summer when things were so bad the first time around.

“This is the time of year when some of those donations tend to taper off, and that’s happening as it normally would, but the need is not tapering off.”

The Salvation Army is located at 1020 N. Adams Ave. and the phone number is 308-532-2038.

Jennifer Svoboda with the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry said not only have donations for food tapered off, but unexpected expenses also have come up.