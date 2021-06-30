'An amazing gift': How Facebook linked Olivia Swedberg's mom to a Pittsburgh boy who needed a liver

Social media saved Lucas Goeller’s life.
In 2015, the 2-year-old from Pittsburgh had end-stage liver failure and was deteriorating quickly. After he’d waited more than a year and a half on the transplant list, his mom, Jessica Goeller, turned to Facebook to share his story.
“I knew that if we weren’t receiving offers, other families weren’t receiving offers. Honestly, what happened was that God told me to start a Facebook page,” Jessica Goeller said.
The outpouring of messages and support she received was so overwhelming that Goeller remembers “spending hours and hours” just answering messages. She was doing just that, “robotically,” after Lucas was diagnosed with another liver infection.
A North Platte mom’s message asking about Lucas’ weight and blood type didn’t even set off anything in Jessica’s brain until after she answered it.
“It just hit me like a ton of bricks. Oh my God, it was such a specific question. Somebody out there wants to save my son,” Jessica Goeller said.
Social media saved Lucas’ life and allowed Olivia Swedberg, of North Platte, to live on through the lives she touched.
Goeller and Olivia’s mom, Lauressa Gillock, shared their stories during a Facebook Live event Wednesday hosted by Donate Life America, Live On Nebraska and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.
Gillock’s 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, had an inoperable brain tumor. Shortly after Olivia’s diagnosis in May 2015, Gillock and her then-husband, Brock Swedberg, decided to donate her organs upon her death. In the time between, they shared her journey on a Facebook page, “Princesses Don’t Wear Pants.”
“I think of people that live in huge cities who would go home without any sort of support. We live in a town of 25,000 people. They wrapped their arms around us, and then Facebook came in and it helped on the journey,” Gillock said.
Gillock was excited to highlight social media.
“I’m just grateful that we’re focusing on the social media part of it ... how we were connected definitely is an important part to hear.”
Being able to connect with the people who received Olivia’s organs also gave Gillock closure.
“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to see these kids and adult live because of her, so I get really excited when I see (Lucas) on Facebook, fishing,” Gillock said. “My daughter is living on through these other people, and it’s just an amazing gift to have.”
Dr. George Mazariegos of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, who performed Lucas’ transplant, noted that Gillock’s and Goeller’s endeavor has impacted what he sees today.
“I think the Goellers and Lauressa’s family were really pioneers in a way for the use of social media,” he said. “I think that we certainly have seen a significant increase in the use of social media in such a positive, positive outcome over the last six years. I can really trace it back to ‘Save Lucas.’”
