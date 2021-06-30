'An amazing gift': How Facebook linked Olivia Swedberg's mom to a Pittsburgh boy who needed a liver

Gillock’s 3-year-old daughter, Olivia, had an inoperable brain tumor. Shortly after Olivia’s diagnosis in May 2015, Gillock and her then-husband, Brock Swedberg, decided to donate her organs upon her death. In the time between, they shared her journey on a Facebook page, “Princesses Don’t Wear Pants.”

“I think of people that live in huge cities who would go home without any sort of support. We live in a town of 25,000 people. They wrapped their arms around us, and then Facebook came in and it helped on the journey,” Gillock said.

Gillock was excited to highlight social media.

“I’m just grateful that we’re focusing on the social media part of it ... how we were connected definitely is an important part to hear.”

Being able to connect with the people who received Olivia’s organs also gave Gillock closure.

“I’m grateful that I’ve been able to see these kids and adult live because of her, so I get really excited when I see (Lucas) on Facebook, fishing,” Gillock said. “My daughter is living on through these other people, and it’s just an amazing gift to have.”