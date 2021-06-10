An extended reign: After 2 years, now a business owner and married, Miss Nebraska 2019 Allie Swanson returns to North Platte

“Everybody makes plans for a one-year reign,” Swanson said. “Some people are going to doctorate school or getting married or moving to other states. Those plans for a lot of people either had to be put on hold or they had to figure out what their new plan was, because it was kind of uncharted territory.”

Swanson was able to extend her reign a little longer, and this week she has been given the opportunity to enjoy what was missed last year.

“It’s been great this week because all the special things that were supposed to happen last year are able to happen this year,” Swanson said.

Now her reign is coming to an end and she said she’s excited to go through the farewell process officially on stage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions, but I feel like I’ve emotionally grieved prior to this week,” Swanson said. “I really am just focused on having fun this week and having a good show and making sure the girls feel comfortable and confident going into every element of competition.”

The greatest highlight of her reign has been bringing her social impact statement to fruition.