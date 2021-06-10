An extended reign: After 2 years, now a business owner and married, Miss Nebraska 2019 Allie Swanson returns to North Platte

Thursday’s preliminaries for the 2021 Miss Nebraska and 2021 Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen competitions signaled a new era after taking a year off.
The 2020 competitions were canceled due to COVID-19, and their return is enhanced by bringing the two competitions together on the same nights in North Platte. On Saturday night, both Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen will be crowned.
On Thursday, the Miss Nebraska preliminary winners were: Talent Award, Morgan Holen, Miss Omaha; Red Carpet Award, Katie Hoatson, Miss Alliance.
The Outstanding Teen preliminary winners were: Talent Award, Jamie Rose Chen, Miss Scotts Bluff Outstanding Teen; Evening Wear Award, Francesca Stessman, Miss Omaha Outstanding Teen.
Meanwhile, 2019 Miss Nebraska Allie Swanson experienced an unusual two years between her crowning and this week’s program. She said everyone involved in the Miss America and Miss Nebraska organizations has been gracious in working with her and the other titleholders to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“The last two years has been both a blessing and a whirlwind,” Swanson said. “It was definitely unexpected.”
She said she remembers conversations with other state titleholders about what they were going to do.
“Everybody makes plans for a one-year reign,” Swanson said. “Some people are going to doctorate school or getting married or moving to other states. Those plans for a lot of people either had to be put on hold or they had to figure out what their new plan was, because it was kind of uncharted territory.”
Swanson was able to extend her reign a little longer, and this week she has been given the opportunity to enjoy what was missed last year.
“It’s been great this week because all the special things that were supposed to happen last year are able to happen this year,” Swanson said.
Now her reign is coming to an end and she said she’s excited to go through the farewell process officially on stage.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions, but I feel like I’ve emotionally grieved prior to this week,” Swanson said. “I really am just focused on having fun this week and having a good show and making sure the girls feel comfortable and confident going into every element of competition.”
The greatest highlight of her reign has been bringing her social impact statement to fruition.
“Definitely one of the highlights was working with Facebook and Instagram on my social impact initiative, ‘Cybersmart — protecting yourself in a digital world,’” Swanson said. “I was able to make some strides with the Miss America organization with some of our Facebook pages and just letting them know a little bit more about our organization and how it functions.”
She said the organization took some steps toward safety and privacy measures as well in social media.
More than an extended reign took place, as Swanson also got engaged and married to Joe Mancuso in 2020.
“Miss America was December of 2019, and two weeks after I got back, I got engaged,” Swanson said. “This was all under the assumption that I was giving away the crown in June of that year, because COVID had not yet hit and we didn’t know this was coming.”
When the Miss America Organization announced that all the competitions in the states would be postponed for a year, Swanson said, she wasn’t sure what would happen.
“I found myself in an interesting predicament of I’m engaged and what does that mean because I know I’m going to get married before June of 2021,” Swanson said. “I, fortunately, wasn’t the only state titleholder in this position, and Miss America has been very gracious and Miss Nebraska has been very gracious as well.”
Swanson said the organizations were not going to ask titleholders to change their life plans because of a situation they could not control.
“This is the outcome we decided for our state was best and I’m very thankful they’re letting me crown the next Miss Nebraska 2021 so we can officially have that hand-off moment,” Swanson said.
She and Mancuso “got married in September of 2020 and then we got remarried in April of 2021 because COVID ruined our first wedding. So we got to have two parties, which was really, really fun.”
Swanson recently went into business with her sister Megan.
“I talk about this a little bit in my farewell, but I was working a corporate job for about nine months and ended up taking a step back to really follow my passion,” Swanson said. “We’re co-owners of Powerhouse Pageantry and we are in 41 of the states coaching the girls all over in interview and to do exactly what we did as Megan and Allie Swanson.”
Come back later for the results from the first night of the competition.