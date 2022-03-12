An ode to the streets at the inaugural Street Art Show in North Platte

Longtime North Platte professional photographer 's six-photo display, “The Chicago Experience,” was one of the exhibits at Saturday’s inaugural Street Art Show at the American Legion Hall.

Mora, who learned his craft with North Platte’s former Brown-Harano studio, was voted one of Nebraska’s top five photographers at the 2012 Professional Photographers Convention in Grand Island.

He took the mostly black-and-white photos during a family trip to Chicago about seven years ago, he said. The lone color photo, showing the Chicago River near the city’s downtown “Magnificent Mile,” is a “high dynamic range” work combining photos with different exposure levels.

