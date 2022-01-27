 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annette Shafer selected as Lincoln County clerk magistrate
date 2022-01-27

Annette Shafer has been selected to serve as Lincoln County clerk magistrate in North Platte, beginning Monday.

“Annette has 10 years of experience with the Lincoln County Court,” said trial court services director Sheryl Connolly in a press release. “Her knowledge of the various case types, as well as the judges, staff, county officials and court users make her an excellent choice for clerk magistrate. We look forward to working with her.”

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court. Shafer will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Shafer works in the 11th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Lori Hill of Ogallala/Arthur, Karen Mueller of Imperial, Myndee Hagan of Lexington/Elwood, Deborah League of Benkelman, Traci Loker of Stockville, Raquel Dringman of Beaver City, Gretchen Wiebe of McCook /Hayes Center, Linda Smith of Trenton, Brenda Cochran of Mullen/Stapleton/Tryon/Thedford, and Kathy Woodmancy of Grant.

Judges Joel Jay, Anne Paine, Tanya Roberts-Connick, Edward Steenburg, and Jeffrey Wightman direct the operation of the county courts in the 11th Judicial District.

