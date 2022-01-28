Annual Crowns and Gowns event set for Feb. 3-6

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization and Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe will host the Crowns and Gowns 2022 event Feb. 3-6.
On Feb. 5, candidates for Miss Nebraska, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen and competitions in surrounding states descend on North Platte for a weekend of competition, workshops, vendors, photo shoots and gown shopping.
Now in its eighth year, Crowns and Gowns offers a dress shopping extravaganza of over 2,000 gowns at the new Venue304 in downtown North Platte, 304 E. Fifth St. As of Friday afternoon, appointments for the Prom Shoppe’s gown shopping event had filled up, according to the event website, crownsandgowns2022.com.
“Crowns and Gowns equipped me with the tools needed to compete at my best for Miss Nebraska as well as my future career,” Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen said.
A Crowns and Gowns preliminary competition for Miss Nebraska will be held at McDonald Elementary School at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The public is welcome to attend, and tickets are $10 at the door.
Appointments for headshots (with or without hair and makeup) are available Feb. 5 and 6 from A Moment Photography. The public is welcome to sign up. To register, visit the Crowns and Gowns 2022 Facebook page or call the studio at 308-530-0579.
The Miss Nebraska organization will also host a series of workshops to prepare candidates for local and state competitions within the Miss America system. They include workshops on marketing and public relations, pursuing sponsorships, wellness, and hair and makeup tutorials. The workshops are sold as a package for $50. To register, visit the Crowns and Gowns 2022 Facebook page or fill out a contact form on the Miss Nebraska website at missnebraska.org.