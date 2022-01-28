Annual Crowns and Gowns event set for Feb. 3-6

The Miss Nebraska Scholarship Organization and Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe will host the Crowns and Gowns 2022 event Feb. 3-6.

On Feb. 5, candidates for Miss Nebraska, Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen and competitions in surrounding states descend on North Platte for a weekend of competition, workshops, vendors, photo shoots and gown shopping.

Now in its eighth year, Crowns and Gowns offers a dress shopping extravaganza of over 2,000 gowns at the new Venue304 in downtown North Platte, 304 E. Fifth St. As of Friday afternoon, appointments for the Prom Shoppe’s gown shopping event had filled up, according to the event website, crownsandgowns2022.com.

“Crowns and Gowns equipped me with the tools needed to compete at my best for Miss Nebraska as well as my future career,” Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen said.

A Crowns and Gowns preliminary competition for Miss Nebraska will be held at McDonald Elementary School at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The public is welcome to attend, and tickets are $10 at the door.