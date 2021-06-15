 Skip to main content
Annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show finds new home in downtown North Platte
Annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show finds new home in downtown North Platte

If you walk into the Spiritual Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St., in the next few days, you might think you’ve tumbled into a kaleidoscope.

Photos: A sampler of the quilts on display at the annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show

Quilts of all patterns, colors and fabrics are on display through Saturday as part of the annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show, sponsored by the Heartland Quilt Guild.

The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is no fee to attend.

The pieces span generations. One quilt on display bears the date it was made: July 28, 1899. The Lincoln County Historical Museum also loaned two quilts to the Heartland Quilt Guild for display, both of which were hand-pieced and hand-sewn by the prolific quilter Grace McCance Snyder.

In addition to traditional quilt patterns, the show features “one-block wonder” quilts, which are made from multiple printed panels of the same design. One panel stays mostly whole, while the other panels are cut and pieced together to make new patterns. Another quilt on display is made from selvage, the edge on manufactured fabric that keeps it from unraveling.

Renovation at Nebraskaland Bank meant the Heartland Quilt Guild had to find a new space for the annual show, according to Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show chairman Teresa Smith.

St. Patrick’s proximity to downtown was one reason she cited for having the quilt show there.

“One of the reasons I liked the idea of having it (at the Spiritual Life Center) is because they have done so much with the Canteen District,” Smith said. “I said, ‘What can we do as the quilt guild in support of it?’ So this brings 300 to 400 people, and I think with the parade it might bring more.”

In addition to the 92 quilts on display, the Heartland Quilt Guild has a boutique area where people can buy items made by guild members. The guild also set up a room where guests can watch quilting tutorials on YouTube.

A raffle quilt is also on display immediately inside the entrance, and tickets for the September drawing are available for $1. Katie Naylor, who made the quilt, estimated its value at $800. Proceeds from the raffle and boutique go to support the Heartland Quilt Guild.

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

