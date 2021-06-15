Annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show finds new home in downtown North Platte

If you walk into the Spiritual Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 N. Chestnut St., in the next few days, you might think you’ve tumbled into a kaleidoscope.

Quilts of all patterns, colors and fabrics are on display through Saturday as part of the annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show, sponsored by the Heartland Quilt Guild.

The show is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is no fee to attend.

The pieces span generations. One quilt on display bears the date it was made: July 28, 1899. The Lincoln County Historical Museum also loaned two quilts to the Heartland Quilt Guild for display, both of which were hand-pieced and hand-sewn by the prolific quilter Grace McCance Snyder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to traditional quilt patterns, the show features “one-block wonder” quilts, which are made from multiple printed panels of the same design. One panel stays mostly whole, while the other panels are cut and pieced together to make new patterns. Another quilt on display is made from selvage, the edge on manufactured fabric that keeps it from unraveling.

Renovation at Nebraskaland Bank meant the Heartland Quilt Guild had to find a new space for the annual show, according to Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show chairman Teresa Smith.