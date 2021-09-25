Annual Relay for Life circles Canteen District in North Platte

By Todd von Kampen
Cancer survivors, their families and area first responders proceeded up North Dewey Street in North Platte’s Canteen District Saturday evening during the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser.
The 2021 event, titled “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It,” included a silent auction, a live auction of decorated pallets, food, games and other events.
Luminaries placed by local Scouts BSA members line the street in anticipation of an 8 p.m. lighting ceremony around sunset.
