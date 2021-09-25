 Skip to main content
Annual Relay for Life circles Canteen District in North Platte
Annual Relay for Life circles Canteen District in North Platte

Annual Relay for Life circles Canteen District in North Platte

Cancer survivors, their families and area first responders proceed up North Dewey Street in North Platte’s Canteen District Saturday evening during the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser. The 2021 event, titled “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It,” included a silent auction, a live auction of decorated pallets, food, games and other events. Luminaries placed by local Scouts BSA members line the street in anticipation of an 8 p.m. lighting ceremony around sunset.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The 2021 event, titled “Once Upon a Relay — We Can Cure It,” included a silent auction, a live auction of decorated pallets, food, games and other events.

Luminaries placed by local Scouts BSA members line the street in anticipation of an 8 p.m. lighting ceremony around sunset.

