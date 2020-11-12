Ansley viaduct reopens

The Ansley viaduct at U.S. Highway 183 and Nebraska Highway 92 is open to normal traffic as construction continues, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Constructors Inc., of Lincoln, has the $7,520,955 contract. Work includes bridge replacement with a detour, box culvert installation, earthwork, concrete paving, seeding and guardrail work on U.S. 183, south of Ansley. Anticipated completion is November 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.