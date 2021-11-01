 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appreciation event for Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and its volunteers is Nov. 8
0 comments

Appreciation event for Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and its volunteers is Nov. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

An appreciation event for the Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful organization and its community volunteers is set for Monday at Nebraskaland National Bank.

Soup and sweets will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the bank at 1400 S. Dewey St.

Awards will be given to community volunteers with the organization who have been “instrumental over the past year in making our region a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work and play,” according to a flyer.

Those who are interested are asked to enter through the main doors on the east side of the building.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News