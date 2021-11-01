Appreciation event for Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and its volunteers is Nov. 8

An appreciation event for the Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful organization and its community volunteers is set for Monday at Nebraskaland National Bank.

Soup and sweets will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the bank at 1400 S. Dewey St.

Awards will be given to community volunteers with the organization who have been “instrumental over the past year in making our region a cleaner, greener, more beautiful place to live, work and play,” according to a flyer.

Those who are interested are asked to enter through the main doors on the east side of the building.