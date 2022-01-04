Area communities to benefit from grants to increase availability of high-speed internet

Fourteen area communities will benefit from grants to increase the availability of high-speed internet across Nebraska.

The 60 grants awarded statewide Tuesday total nearly $18 million and are part of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, according to a Nebraska Public Service Commission media release.

Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, the program provides up to $40 million over two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks capable of at least 100/100 Mbps in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

In the 2021 grant cycle, the PSC received 76 applications for funding through the NBBP. Sixty grants, submitted by 19 providers, were ultimately awarded for a total of $17,771,964.39.

Applicants that were denied due to a challenge to only part of the project area will be given the chance to apply for the remaining $2.02 million in funding for the 2022 grant cycle. Projects funded through Tuesday’s awards must be completed by July 5, 2023. Providers may apply for one six-month extension.

The area grants were awarded to:

» ATC Communications — Big Springs ($259,775).