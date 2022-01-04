 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area communities to benefit from grants to increase availability of high-speed internet
0 Comments
top story

Area communities to benefit from grants to increase availability of high-speed internet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen area communities will benefit from grants to increase the availability of high-speed internet across Nebraska.

The 60 grants awarded statewide Tuesday total nearly $18 million and are part of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, according to a Nebraska Public Service Commission media release.

Created by the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, the program provides up to $40 million over two grant cycles for the deployment of broadband networks capable of at least 100/100 Mbps in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

In the 2021 grant cycle, the PSC received 76 applications for funding through the NBBP. Sixty grants, submitted by 19 providers, were ultimately awarded for a total of $17,771,964.39.

Applicants that were denied due to a challenge to only part of the project area will be given the chance to apply for the remaining $2.02 million in funding for the 2022 grant cycle. Projects funded through Tuesday’s awards must be completed by July 5, 2023. Providers may apply for one six-month extension.

The area grants were awarded to:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

» ATC Communications — Big Springs ($259,775).

» Consolidated Telco Inc. — Madrid ($93,585), Maywood ($93,585), Wallace ($139,101).

» Consolidated Telecom, Inc. — Eustis ($140,799)

» Consolidated Telephone Co. — Hyannis ($129,667), Mullen ($253,069), Thedford ($111,439).

» Elsie Communications Inc. — Elsie and Grainton ($255,827).

» Nebraska Central Telephone Company — Ansley ($131,673), Sargent ($143,012).

» Pinpoint Communications, Inc. — Gothenburg East ($222,159), McCook North East ($181,141.25).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News