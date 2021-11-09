Area events highlight Veterans Day observances

Three Thursday afternoon events in North Platte and an evening event in Hershey will highlight Veterans Day 2021 observances in Lincoln County.
It’ll also be the 104th Armistice Day, marking the moment at 11 a.m. Paris time on Nov. 11, 1918, when Allied and German forces ceased fire to close World War I.
Armistice Day was renamed and expanded in 1954 to honor all veterans of the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day was observed on the fourth Monday of October from 1971 to 1977, then moved back to Nov. 11 in 1978.
Here’s a roundup of key local events:
» 12:15 p.m.: North Platte Community College will hold a question-and-answer session featuring local veterans as part of a Veterans Day ceremony in Room 136 at the college’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.
Veterans willing to talk and answer questions about their military experiences are especially invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
A 1 p.m. Zoom presentation after the ceremony will feature Lakota speakers Theresa Stands, home-school and Native family liaison for Scottsbluff Public Schools, and Beverly Running Bear, a Lakota language instructor at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
» 2 p.m.: Eight local veterans will receive Quilts of Valor during North Platte's main Veterans Day ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in the southeast quadrant of the Interstate 80-U.S. Highway 83 interchange.
The presentations will raise the total number of quilts made and presented by the city's Quilts of Valor chapter to 74 since the first one in November 2019.
Civil Air Patrol cadets will present the colors. A barbecue lunch will follow, also including a cake to honor Wednesday's 146th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.
» 4 p.m.: North Platte's historic downtown Canteen District will provide the backdrop for the city's annual Veterans Day parade.
» 6 p.m.: American Legion Post 279 will host a Veterans Day program and “100-Year Celebration” until 8 p.m. at the Hershey Legion Hall, 108 E. Second St. A dinner, auction and raffle drawing for a rifle are included.