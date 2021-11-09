Area events highlight Veterans Day observances

Three Thursday afternoon events in North Platte and an evening event in Hershey will highlight Veterans Day 2021 observances in Lincoln County.

It’ll also be the 104th Armistice Day, marking the moment at 11 a.m. Paris time on Nov. 11, 1918, when Allied and German forces ceased fire to close World War I.

Armistice Day was renamed and expanded in 1954 to honor all veterans of the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day was observed on the fourth Monday of October from 1971 to 1977, then moved back to Nov. 11 in 1978.

Here’s a roundup of key local events:

» 12:15 p.m.: North Platte Community College will hold a question-and-answer session featuring local veterans as part of a Veterans Day ceremony in Room 136 at the college’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road.

Veterans willing to talk and answer questions about their military experiences are especially invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

A 1 p.m. Zoom presentation after the ceremony will feature Lakota speakers Theresa Stands, home-school and Native family liaison for Scottsbluff Public Schools, and Beverly Running Bear, a Lakota language instructor at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.