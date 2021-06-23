 Skip to main content
Area Mary Kay sales director receives pink Escalade
Davanne Moul, senior national sales director of Mary Kay, tugs the silk fabric covering her new pink 2021 Escalade awarded to her by Mary Kay with a big smile to reveal it to her coworkers, friends and family during Wednesday afternoon’s car party at Jerry Remus Dealership.

 Mackenzie Dahlberg / The North Platte Telegraph

Mary Kay awarded Senior National Sales Director Davanne Moul the use of a 2021 pink Escalade. Moul received the new vehicle on Wednesday, which was National Pink Day, at the Jerry Remus dealership in North Platte.

Moul, her co-workers, friends and family celebrated and revealed the vehicle during a car party, telling stories after the reveal while enjoying cookies.

“I’m humbled and grateful,” Moul said. “That’s how I feel, grateful to the max.”

Moul provides leadership and life-skills training to local women involved in Mary Kay, and she has been awarded the use of signature pink Cadillacs and pink Escalades for over 20 years.

She receives one every two years, and has received six Cadillacs and six Escalades, Moul said.

Consultants who assemble a team of at least 12 others and have met a sales goal in four months reach the status of “Grand Achiever,” where they are able to choose between a cash prize or a car. If the consultant chooses the car, they sign a two-year lease where the company will cover some or all of the payments as long as the consultant and their team maintains their sales status.

Mary Kay was founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963 with the purpose of empowering women. The Mary Kay Foundation has made a difference in women’s lives with their mission to eliminate cancers affecting women and to end domestic violence against women and children.

“Mary Kay has given back $83 million within her foundation for domestic violence and women shelters, so our company gives back,” Moul said. “That makes me really proud that we make a positive difference in women’s lives.”

