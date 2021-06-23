Area Mary Kay sales director receives pink Escalade

Mary Kay awarded Senior National Sales Director Davanne Moul the use of a 2021 pink Escalade. Moul received the new vehicle on Wednesday, which was National Pink Day, at the Jerry Remus dealership in North Platte.

Moul, her co-workers, friends and family celebrated and revealed the vehicle during a car party, telling stories after the reveal while enjoying cookies.

“I’m humbled and grateful,” Moul said. “That’s how I feel, grateful to the max.”

Moul provides leadership and life-skills training to local women involved in Mary Kay, and she has been awarded the use of signature pink Cadillacs and pink Escalades for over 20 years.

She receives one every two years, and has received six Cadillacs and six Escalades, Moul said.

Consultants who assemble a team of at least 12 others and have met a sales goal in four months reach the status of “Grand Achiever,” where they are able to choose between a cash prize or a car. If the consultant chooses the car, they sign a two-year lease where the company will cover some or all of the payments as long as the consultant and their team maintains their sales status.