Area student musicians shine during North Platte Community College's Best of the West Music Festival

Students from small schools across the region experienced the excitement of performing with a large select choir and band on Monday.

The Best of the West Music Festival took place at North Platte Community College, and 63 high school band and 57 choir students came together for the workshop.

NPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson organized the event.

“I love having all the high school students on campus,” Simpson said. “A lot of them are from very small music programs, so it’s really neat to get them together with a lot of their peers.”

The students came from Brady, Chase County, Hershey, Southwest, Gothenburg, North Platte St. Patrick, Stapleton and Dundy County-Stratton schools.

There are a number of honor bands east of North Platte, but Simpson said NPCC is centrally located.

“To be able to provide something that’s similar for these students, who are just as amazing, is really nice,” Simpson said.

Another purpose, Simpson said, is to get high school students on the NPCC campus and showcase the college’s music department.

Stapleton junior Jared Trimble said it is a great opportunity.

