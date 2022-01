Heath Monie and Aaron “AJ” Chapman receive quilts from the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor at the Hampton Inn in North Platte. Monie was in the U.S. Marines from 2004 to 2008, and served in Iraq; Chapman was in the U.S. Marines from 2001 to 2005, and he served in Japan, Kuwait and Iraq. The Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group has awarded 76 quilts to area veterans.