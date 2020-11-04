Area villages seek people to fill boards

Village boards in Brady and Wallace will have to use other methods to fill open seats after Tuesday’s general election.
Wallace’s school board and Wellfleet’s and Sutherland’s village boards, on the other hand, had enough official write-in candidates step forward to fill their vacancies in Lincoln County’s final unofficial results.
In a recurring problem for many small Nebraska towns and schools, too few people entered those five races before the state’s filing deadlines to cover the seats.
The same was true in November 2018 for a slightly different set of five Lincoln County village or school boards.
That prolonged vote-counting as county election officials tried to sort out write-in votes that could cover the seats.
Worse, with “a lot of those (named write-in) people, they didn’t want any part of it,” County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday.
The Legislature addressed the problem in a 2019 law (Legislative Bill 411) effectively saying only people who file as “official write-in” candidates can fill uncovered village or school board seats that way.
Such people file a notarized affidavit with their county clerk before the election, entitling them to any write-in votes matching or “reasonably close” to their respective names.
No one filed such an affidavit in the Brady Village Board race, which this year had three open seats. Fifty-four write-in votes for various people were cast.
Wallace likewise remains two candidates short of filling its Village Board vacancies. Gary Hager, the only “regular” candidate, received 125 votes. Forty-four write-in votes were cast.
Under state law, both boards could either call a special election or have their remaining members appoint new members.
Unofficial results in Lincoln County’s other village and school board races outside North Platte follow. A “declared” label denotes an official write-in candidate.
» Brady — school board (three seats): Tina M. Golter, 331; Marge Spencer, 278; Bryan Franzen, 273; William Porter, 230; write-in (various), 11.
» Maxwell — school board (three seats): Robyn Huffman, 380; Casey Meyer, 368; Jason Sommer, 322; write-in (various), 14. Village Board (two seats): Terry Gurciullo Jr., 108; Cassi J. Brewer, 88; write-in (various), 2.
» Hershey — school board (three seats): Yvette Troyer, 846; Steve Koch, 680; Tim Berntson, 628; Merle Konken, 593; write-in (various), 23. Village Board (three seats): Todd Streeter, 238; Carol Hernandez, 196; Steve Moore, 180; write-in (various), 3.
» Sutherland — school board (three seats): Brandy Buscher, 626; Tory J. Copeland, 534; Shad Lantis, 513; Mike Dillard, 324; Clint Elwood, 316; write-in, 1. Village Board (three seats): Dani Jorgensen, 460; Kimberly Backer, 442; Patricia Ramsdell (declared), 15; Frank J. Fleecs (declared), 11; other write-ins (various), 87.
» Wallace — school board (three seats): Gavin W. McClintock, 291; Jill M. Pelster (declared), 22; Lila Belle Koop (declared), 10; other write-ins (various), 53.
» Wellfleet — Village Board (three seats): Ruth Hasenauer (declared), 12; Jeffrey Clark Jr. (declared), 11; John Lewis (declared), 10; other write-ins (various), 17.
