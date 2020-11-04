Area villages seek people to fill boards

Village boards in Brady and Wallace will have to use other methods to fill open seats after Tuesday’s general election.

Wallace’s school board and Wellfleet’s and Sutherland’s village boards, on the other hand, had enough official write-in candidates step forward to fill their vacancies in Lincoln County’s final unofficial results.

In a recurring problem for many small Nebraska towns and schools, too few people entered those five races before the state’s filing deadlines to cover the seats.

The same was true in November 2018 for a slightly different set of five Lincoln County village or school boards.

That prolonged vote-counting as county election officials tried to sort out write-in votes that could cover the seats.

Worse, with “a lot of those (named write-in) people, they didn’t want any part of it,” County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday.

The Legislature addressed the problem in a 2019 law (Legislative Bill 411) effectively saying only people who file as “official write-in” candidates can fill uncovered village or school board seats that way.