Arnold one-act team wins third state title in a row

Arnold High School claimed its third state championship in succession at the D2 Play Production competition on Wednesday with its performance of “Rosie the Riveter.”

In the D1 championship on Wednesday, Paxton finished third and Stapleton fourth.

Arnold won the D2 title in 2010 and 2021 as well and in 2019 finished runner-up. The team won this year with No. 1 rankings by all three judges and scored 59, 60 and 59 points, respectively. Second place went to Potter-Dix.

“What a great, exciting way to end a season,” said Lana Cool, director of play production. “This is just so exciting and surreal. I’m just on cloud nine.”

Cool said the students stood up to the test of a difficult script.

“This year had several unique challenges in that the piece, ‘Rosie the Riveter’ by Trey Clarkson, is very complex,” Cool said. “Another challenge is that our team is young. We graduated a lot of really accomplished seniors that had been our leaders for several years.”

She said none of the leads this year had been leads before.

“The other levels of complexity are this sort of a rise and fall of emotions the show has,” Cool said. “Our kids had to create a variety of different moods.”

The script called for a plethora of highs and lows with scenes that were lively and energetic, fun and funny.

“Then we had a couple of really low emotional moments dealing with World War II reality stuff,” Cool said. “The challenge of portraying all of those emotions and doing it authentically was no easy task and they just did it beautifully and it took a lot of work.”

There are 32 cast and crew members, with 22 on-stage actors, and Cool said each one of the actors had lines. She said the strength of her troupe was the supporting actors.

“We’re unique in that we have strong leads, but we also have amazing ensemble work,” Cool said. “This group of young sophomores and freshmen and a sprinkling of juniors worked fabulously together to create an aura on stage with dynamic energy.

“That is something that is not easy to do, and I really think that is part of what put us over the top at the state level.”

The support from school staff in creating the set was another “difference maker,” Cool said.

She said planning began in September with cooperation from various teachers and parents.

“The industrial arts teacher, the art teacher and a couple of parents who are master carpenters built a set that was innovative and versatile,” Cool said.

Another special moment for Cool is that her daughter, Ella was selected as Outstanding Female Performer.

“That was so exciting, actually two years in a row because her older sister Reagan won best actress last year,” Cool said. “The other thing that’s so fun is that Ella said, ‘I followed in her footsteps, kind of.’ The characters could not have been more different, so (Ella) did it her own way.”

Cool praised her co-coaches, Leta Connell and Holly Remund.

“They are incredibly talented and dedicated to the play production program and a huge part of Arnold’s one-act successes,” she said. “It is truly a team effort.”

This was Paxton’s eighth appearance at state, according to the Nebraska School Activities Association website. The Tigers took home the class D1 championship in 2019, as well as two runner-up and three third-place finishes.

Stapleton has now been to state seven times and finished fourth in D1 on Wednesday. The team came home with class D championships in 1986, 1991 and 1992. The school finished runner-up in class D in 1988 and runner-up in class D1 in 1996.