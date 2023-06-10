The colors grab your attention as you walk into the main gallery at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

More than 100 entries grace the walls and tables for the annual Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show. Holly Carlini, executive director, said this is the fifth year the Arts Center has hosted the show in conjunction with the state’s annual celebration.

“The show is a little different this year with the categories of western, wildlife and landscape,” Carlini said. “I think people really gravitated toward the colors of sunrise and sunsets and really captured that this year.”

The show, Carlini said, has a light and airy feel to it.

“It kind of embodies Nebraska’s colors,” Carlini said. “I think people this year are doing pieces that are outside of their range or box.”

Eric Stearns, who is a North Platte native and a professor at Doane University, will be back to judge the show. Public artists’ reception will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 20 where the awards will be handed out. The public is invited.

“People are invited to stop in and cast their own vote for the People’s Choice,” Carlini said.

The Best of Show winner will be invited by Nebraskaland Days to create a piece to be auctioned off at their Buffalo Bill Birthday Bash.

The annual Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Bethel Church, 2700 W. Philip Ave. Teresa Smith, co-chairman with Katie Naylor, said the Heartland Quilt Guild hosts the show each year.

“We have registered over 122 quilts,” Smith said. “We have four antique signature quilts from different areas all the way to modern quilts.”

The show runs for three days with the hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. There is no admission charge.

There will be a boutique where folks can purchase various quilting items, purses, baby quilts and other creations and four quilts are available on a silent auction.

“When you’re looking at a quality hand-made quilt, you’re looking at somewhere between $500 to $600,” Smith said.