Arts in the Park will return to Cody Park this Sunday

Arts in the Park returns to Cody Park Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual show, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, had a run of 46 years and will begin a new era with the 2021 event. Marilee Hyde, who retired from organizing the event, turned over the reins to the North Platte Recreation Center, and Travis Klein has taken the lead.

“It’s good to have it back,” Klein said. “We’re just trying to continue a tradition that has been in North Platte for years.”

He said the usual arts and crafts booths, food vendors, boutiques and more will offer their wares during the one-day event.

“It looks like we’re going to have a nice turnout of vendors,” Klein said. “I’m excited.”

About 100 vendors have reserved spaces.

“We have vendors from Wyoming and Colorado as well,” Klein.

Parking will be available at the Cody Pool parking lot as well as along the park’s roadways. Klein said parking is also available across Highway 83 at the Dowhower Softball Complex, and the city will provide bus transportation from there to the park throughout the day.

