As filing deadline nears, all North Platte school board races see challengers

All three North Platte school board races will be contested at some point this year as Tuesday’s filing deadline for the 2022 election nears.

Thomas Hagert II, 1115 W. Fifth St., filed Monday to challenge board Vice President Jo Ann Lundgreen in Ward 2.

Tuesday marks the last day that potential candidates not already holding an elective office can enter Nebraska’s May 10 primary.

Candidates for county, city, village, school board and hospital board races in Lincoln County have until 5 p.m. CT to file at County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Those wanting to enter primaries for federal and state offices and multicounty boards must file by the same time with Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen in Lincoln’s State Capitol.

Tuesday’s deadline doesn’t apply to those who decide to run for village, county noxious weed district or Educational Service Unit boards or boards of public power districts that gross less than $40 million a year.

Races for those boards will appear only on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Incumbents on those boards have until July 15 to file, while other candidates have until Aug. 1.

Election races for the Sutherland and Gothenburg hospital boards will be decided in the May primary, Rossell said.

Races for the North Platte City Council and the county’s school boards will only appear on the primary ballot if they have more than two candidates for each open seat.

Otherwise, those who have filed for those boards by Tuesday’s deadline will advance to the general election, Rossell said.

That would include both Lundgreen and Hagert in North Platte’s Ward 2 school board race, unless someone joins them Tuesday.

The school board races in Wards 1 and 3 were guaranteed to appear on the May 10 ballot as Monday ended. Voters will narrow those fields to two apiece.

Three of the four City Council wards had two candidates each, with Council President Jim Nisley unopposed in Ward 1.

City voters will trim the field for the North Platte Airport Authority’s lone open seat to two. The race to succeed retiring member Greg Hanna had three candidates at the end of Monday.

Conversely, Lincoln County’s lengthy “off-year” ballot for county offices showed only one contested race with one day left to file.

Todd Roe is challenging incumbent Commissioner Kent Weems for the Republican nomination in District 2. Each of the nine separately elected department leaders — eight Republicans and one Democrat — was unopposed.

All would be guaranteed new four-year terms — as would the Weems-Roe winner — unless someone else files Tuesday or someone not on the primary ballot petitions his or her way onto the general election ballot later this year.

Four North Platte residents are running for a four-year term from Legislative District 42: newly appointed Sen. Mike Jacobson, Chris Bruns, Brenda Fourtner and Mel McNea.

The top two vote-getters in the newly expanded district will advance to the Nov. 8 election.

Former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who was term-limited, resigned Feb. 21 with 10½ months left in his second term.

In other election filings across the county, Sara Gentry and Necole Miller expanded the Brady school board’s election field from three to five candidates.

The two women joined incumbents Ryan Stearns and DeAnn Vaughn and fellow challenger Kathy Welte.

More by Todd von Kampen

