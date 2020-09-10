As Lincoln County, North Platte enter final week of 'tax season,' property taxes set to dip

Though a week’s worth of local budget votes lies ahead, the trend of this year’s “budget season” remains positive for North Platte property owners.
The three sample homes The Telegraph tracks each year as new budgets are adopted remain on course for lower 2020-21 tax bills following Thursday’s budget vote by the Twin Platte Natural Resources District.
Five of the 10 pieces to each home’s individual tax puzzle have now been put in place. The rest will be added over a three-day period Monday through Wednesday.
For now, here’s where things stand:
» Home 1’s owners, who live north of the Union Pacific tracks, are in line for a $31.37 tax cut from 2019. They own a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement valued at $109,950 for tax purposes.
» Their Home 2 counterparts, who own a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center, would see their tax bill fall by $30.05. The home has a $105,325 taxable value.
» The owners of Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home south and west of Home 2, have a $285,720 taxable value. Their projected tax cut at this point would be the largest in actual dollars: $81.51.
As in past years, the newspaper’s model changes last year’s taxable values, tax requests and tax rates to next year’s figures as local officials adopt them.
The tax-bill projections here include 2020-21 figures for the homes’ individual valuations; total taxable values for North Platte’s eight property tax consumers; and tax requests and rates for the city of North Platte, the North Platte Airport Authority and the NRD.
Still to be adopted are tax requests and rates for Lincoln County, the county agricultural society and North Platte Public Schools (all on Monday), Educational Service Unit 16 (Tuesday) and the Mid-Plains Community College Area (Wednesday).
The Airport Authority also will adopt its 2020-21 budget Monday, but its tax rate was adopted along with city government’s tax rate by the City Council on Sept. 3. State law requires those two to be set together.
Our next “tax tracker” update, after all of next week’s budget and tax votes, will present our sample homes’ final “raw” 2020-21 tax bills.
The impact of state property tax credits will be shown in our last update in mid-October, after the County Board ratifies next year’s tax rates for all local governments in the county.
