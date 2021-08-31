As officials ponder cost, site of North Platte's city landfill now houses transfer station and compost pile

It’s been so long since North Platte operated its own city landfill that 21st-century residents may not realize it’s still there.
But it is. It’s a mostly unused 394-acre chunk of land west of Lake Maloney where a city transfer station has operated on its east end since its 1993 shutdown.
City officials are pondering, with technology costs lower and fuel costs much higher, whether it makes sense to reopen the 1972 landfill and stop running trucks on 130-mile round trips to the private J Bar J landfill south of Ogallala in Perkins County.
The answer depends on the same factor that caused the city to put its trash on the road: 30-year-old federal environmental regulations that made landfills more expensive to run.
The City Council agreed Aug. 17 to an $8,950 initial feasibility study of the idea, which City Administrator Matthew Kibbon says is worth pursuing but may or may not save enough money to be worthwhile.
But it makes sense to reconsider the landfill business given that the city spends $2 million a year to haul trash to J Bar J, said Kibbon and Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
Another major reason: The city has used very little of the sprawling site it bought just over 50 years ago for $33,508 from the State Board of Educational Lands and Funds.
The transfer station and the city’s yard-waste compost pile is confined to the eastern edge of the property. The compost pile sits atop the landfill’s only completed cells, Kibbon said.
If complying with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Subtitle D regulations proves more cost-effective now than in 1993, “we hope (the site) could last 70 to 100 years,” Kibbon said Tuesday.
That would be far longer than the 50-year life — had it kept operating — that earlier city leaders hoped for from the landfill, according to a review of past Telegraph stories.
North Platte shut down a previous city dump along West A Street after the council voted 7-1 to buy the landfill site from the state school-lands board on April 20, 1971.
Then-Mayor Bob Phares told the council on Feb. 15, 1972, that state officials had granted the landfill site an operating license.
The city ran the new landfill itself until the council voted on May 15, 1973, to contract with Brewer Transit Mix Co. to operate it.
The landfill was run privately until 1984, when Gerald Brewer of Solid Waste Disposal Inc. told the city he couldn’t meet a Sept. 30 state deadline to put a 2-foot dirt cover atop the landfill’s completed cells.
In response to council members’ questions, Telegraph reporter Dan Moser wrote, Brewer said “I’d suggest that they terminate the Solid Waste contract and do it themselves” if they thought the city could run the landfill more efficiently.
The council did so on July 3, 1984, and took control that Sept. 15. Council members said the situation wasn’t Solid Waste’s fault, Moser wrote, but the landfill “may not last its full 50-year life” if not operated more tightly.
As it happened, the landfill’s premature end — or at least its extended hibernation — was mainly due to Washington, D.C.
Local governments across Nebraska wrung their hands in the early 1990s over Subtitle D, which took effect nationally on Oct. 1, 1993.
It mandates that cells where garbage is buried have two layers of liner at their base to guard against contaminated liquids “leaching” from the trash into soil and groundwater below.
Also, instead of just covering the top of each landfill cell when it’s full, Subtitle D requires that each day’s trash in a cell be covered.
Facing much higher costs, many cities and villages shut down their landfills. Some joined to open Subtitle D-compliant landfills, while others started shipping their trash to remaining landfills or private sites like that of J Bar J.
North Platte tried to keep going for a while. A City Council resolution on Sept. 1, 1992, said the city would “continue its landfill operation for the near future” but “should strongly pursue the development of a regional solid waste management district.”
Six months later, however, J Bar J’s owners proposed that North Platte use its Perkins County landfill instead.
One of its partners, Jack Baars, “said this plan would inevitably cost the city less money,” Telegraph reporter Laurie Mielcarek wrote on March 30, 1993.
It also would require North Platte to build a transfer station, as it also would have to do if the city chose to join an interlocal agreement to develop and use a Subtitle D-compliant landfill near Lexington.
On July 6, 1993 — having agreed to join the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency — the City Council voted 7-1 to send its trash to J Bar J through the end of 1995 while the regional group built its landfill.
That arrangement, however, has lasted 28 years rather than two. Records indicate North Platte has never used the newer Lexington landfill, said Groseth, the current public works director.
Fuel costs have gyrated up and down since 1993 but have been on an upward trend recently, he and Kibbon said.
Jeff Hurlbert, an engineer with the Olsson Associates engineering firm, told the City Council Aug. 17 that geosynthetic cell liners now exist that satisfy Subtitle D but cost much less than acceptable liners of the 1990s.
Council members agreed to Olsson’s proposal to take an initial look. But Kibbon Tuesday called attention to the part of Subtitle D that also requires cover atop each day’s trash.