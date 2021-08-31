As officials ponder cost, site of North Platte's city landfill now houses transfer station and compost pile

Six months later, however, J Bar J’s owners proposed that North Platte use its Perkins County landfill instead.

One of its partners, Jack Baars, “said this plan would inevitably cost the city less money,” Telegraph reporter Laurie Mielcarek wrote on March 30, 1993.

It also would require North Platte to build a transfer station, as it also would have to do if the city chose to join an interlocal agreement to develop and use a Subtitle D-compliant landfill near Lexington.

On July 6, 1993 — having agreed to join the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency — the City Council voted 7-1 to send its trash to J Bar J through the end of 1995 while the regional group built its landfill.

That arrangement, however, has lasted 28 years rather than two. Records indicate North Platte has never used the newer Lexington landfill, said Groseth, the current public works director.

Fuel costs have gyrated up and down since 1993 but have been on an upward trend recently, he and Kibbon said.

Jeff Hurlbert, an engineer with the Olsson Associates engineering firm, told the City Council Aug. 17 that geosynthetic cell liners now exist that satisfy Subtitle D but cost much less than acceptable liners of the 1990s.