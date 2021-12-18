At first festival, North Platte celebrates the history of its WWII Canteen

North Platte’s history was revisited on the Fox Theatre’s stage Saturday.
Or rather, a pretty significant portion of it came to life for the inaugural North Platte Canteen Festival. The event was held 80 years after Company D of the Kansas National Guard stopped at the city’s Union Pacific Depot.
To help tell the story, a big band and six vocalists led an audience through a musical journey of World War II-era songs in the afternoon, which was followed by a dramatization of the Canteen story at night.
The show highlighted some of the key people behind the Canteen and the soldiers who received hospitality at the depot between Christmas Day, 1941 and April 1, 1946.
“We’re a nation of people who have always enjoyed hearing stories,” said Stuart Shepherd, the North Platte Community Playhouse board chair. “We’re storytellers and no better place to do so than the stage of a community theater to help educate a younger population and what history took place here many, many years ago.”
Jeff and Chandra Boeka were among the 270 individuals that turned out for “A Sentimental Musical Journey.”
“I just like the Glenn Miller, the big-band stuff. It’s good,” Chandra said.
Jeff said while he doesn’t appreciate music as much as his wife does, “I appreciated it today. It was outstanding.”
Bolstered by strong walk-up ticket purchases, a crowd of 106 attended the evening’s play performance.
North Platte resident Grace Llewellyn attended at night with her friend and retired Union Pacific employee, John Sherman of Denver.
“He’s a railroad buff and I work for (Union Pacific) and I thought, ‘How interesting to come and see what actually happened,’” Llewellyn said.
She said her knowledge of the Canteen story was limited to “here and there” aspects and felt Saturday night presented an opportunity for not only some entertainment but also further education on the subject.
Shepherd said the crowd’s size was notable given it was a first-time event that not only fell on pre-holiday weekend, but was also the same night that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was playing for a national championship.
“To have that kind of an audience on a Christmas weekend when people are shopping — and then tonight being up against (a Huskers) volleyball game — is something,” he said.
“If you know North Platte and you love this community, you can’t help but be impacted by the history of the Canteen,” Shepherd said. “It’s just the incredible work that people of this community did for other people coming through. I think that spirit still lives in our hearts today and it’s who we are here in west-central Nebraska.”
Shepherd said the two shows will be merged for an hour-long show that can be performed as a promotional piece for the city in the future.
“It will become the bus-tour show for the Visitors Bureau,” Shepherd said. “When they have guests coming in to overnight here in North Platte, we’ll set up (a stage) in the Canteen Room in the Playhouse.”