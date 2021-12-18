At first festival, North Platte celebrates the history of its WWII Canteen

Jeff said while he doesn’t appreciate music as much as his wife does, “I appreciated it today. It was outstanding.”

Bolstered by strong walk-up ticket purchases, a crowd of 106 attended the evening’s play performance.

North Platte resident Grace Llewellyn attended at night with her friend and retired Union Pacific employee, John Sherman of Denver.

“He’s a railroad buff and I work for (Union Pacific) and I thought, ‘How interesting to come and see what actually happened,’” Llewellyn said.

She said her knowledge of the Canteen story was limited to “here and there” aspects and felt Saturday night presented an opportunity for not only some entertainment but also further education on the subject.

Shepherd said the crowd’s size was notable given it was a first-time event that not only fell on pre-holiday weekend, but was also the same night that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was playing for a national championship.

“To have that kind of an audience on a Christmas weekend when people are shopping — and then tonight being up against (a Huskers) volleyball game — is something,” he said.