At Platte Institute presentation, former, current Neb. senators say tax system is preventing economic growth, prosperity

One says Nebraska needs to thoroughly revamp its system of state and local taxes. The other would throw it out and start over.

But both agree the state’s tax system is so broken that something must change, former state Sen. Jim Smith and current Sen. Steve Erdman said Wednesday night at North Platte Community College’s McDonald-Belton Auditorium.

About 25 people, several of them current or hopeful local elected officials, attended the 90-minute presentation sponsored by the Omaha-based Platte Institute at NPCC’s South Campus.

Smith, a former Revenue Committee chairman from Papillion, was executive director of the statewide Blueprint Nebraska economic planning process in 2018-19.

He presented that initiative’s package of “tax modernization” principles, while Erdman, in his second term as District 47 senator, pitched his call for replacing all income, sales and property taxes with a “consumption tax” at the state and local levels.

While Erdman’s “EPIC” — “Elimination of Property, Income and Corporate taxes” — plan would be more drastic, Smith said, the former Unicameral colleagues agreed they’re “intellectually aligned” and wanted to present their plans on the road jointly.