At Platte Institute presentation, former, current Neb. senators say tax system is preventing economic growth, prosperity

One says Nebraska needs to thoroughly revamp its system of state and local taxes. The other would throw it out and start over.
But both agree the state’s tax system is so broken that something must change, former state Sen. Jim Smith and current Sen. Steve Erdman said Wednesday night at North Platte Community College’s McDonald-Belton Auditorium.
About 25 people, several of them current or hopeful local elected officials, attended the 90-minute presentation sponsored by the Omaha-based Platte Institute at NPCC’s South Campus.
Smith, a former Revenue Committee chairman from Papillion, was executive director of the statewide Blueprint Nebraska economic planning process in 2018-19.
He presented that initiative’s package of “tax modernization” principles, while Erdman, in his second term as District 47 senator, pitched his call for replacing all income, sales and property taxes with a “consumption tax” at the state and local levels.
While Erdman’s “EPIC” — “Elimination of Property, Income and Corporate taxes” — plan would be more drastic, Smith said, the former Unicameral colleagues agreed they’re “intellectually aligned” and wanted to present their plans on the road jointly.
“We’re headed to the same place,” because “we have an ineffective tax system today ... that stands in the way of economic growth and prosperity in the state,” Smith said.
The headliner feature of Blueprint Nebraska’s plan — which Smith said isn’t expected to become a 2022 bill — would abolish state income taxes for people making up to $50,000 a year or couples making up to $100,000.
State inheritance taxes would also be abolished, as would current state income tax credits, itemized deductions and sales tax exemptions outside of food and most medical goods and services.
Corporate income taxes would be lowered, and tax brackets would be collapsed into two for corporate taxes and one for Nebraskans making more than $50,000 a year.
If lawmakers embrace Blueprint Nebraska’s concept, Smith said, state-based property tax relief efforts would be redoubled and tax incentives would be focused on research, development and workforce efforts.
“We’re in a competitive battle for workforce and investments in our state” with similar Great Plains and Upper Midwest states, Smith said.
Blueprint Nebraska’s proposals, he said, aim to rebalance the 55-year-old “three-legged stool” of income, sales and property taxes that currently tilts heavily toward the latter in financing local government.
“There’s some value to having a diverse portfolio of revenues from different sources to have a secure and sustainable source of income to fund local government services,” Smith said.
Erdman, by contrast, would break the stool to bits.
His proposed state constitutional amendment would abolish all existing state taxes — except for excise taxes on alcohol, tobacco and gasoline — and replace them with a consumption tax starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Setting such a tax at 8.97% statewide, Erdman said, would replace the combined $10.9 billion now raised by state and local taxes while eliminating the need for county assessor’s offices and the bulk of Nebraska Department of Revenue employees.
Erdman said after the meeting that he still envisions separate state and local consumption taxes for governments at those respective levels.
But government would be bound to shrink because “we will have employees for the state that we won’t need,” the Bayard lawmaker told the NPCC audience.
Current state tax incentives would likewise disappear, along with locally based incentives like tax increment financing and local tax dollars set aside for economic development under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840.
“I don’t know what better incentive you can offer than zero taxes,” Erdman said.
It’ll take either 30 of the Legislature’s 49 senators or about 166,000 valid signatures on initiative petitions for voters to decide the matter in the 2022 election, Erdman said.
With the state’s cash reserve of about $1 billion as a cushion, “there is no better time in the history of the state to make the switch to consumption taxes than now,” he said.
Both Erdman and Smith presented economic analyses contending their plans would unleash strong growth in personal income, economic investment and jobs while covering or exceeding current state tax revenues.
Erdman said he’s gained a strong advocate in nationally economist Arthur Laffer, who advised President Ronald Reagan on 1980s tax policy. Laffer also helped write California’s Proposition 13, a 1978 measure that froze taxable values on properties until the next time they’re sold.
Smith and Erdman spoke to a similar audience Tuesday in Scottsbluff and will do likewise Thursday in Kearney.
They’ll resume their tour after Erdman finishes the special legislative session on redistricting that starts Monday, Smith said.